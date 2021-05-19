 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CN CEO confident company will prevail in battle for Kansas City Southern

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A freight train of the Kansas City Southern railway company in Toluca, Mexico, Oct. 1, 2018.

Edgard Garrido/Reuters

JJ Ruest, Canadian National Railway Co. ’s chief executive officer, said he is confident he will prevail in the battle for Kansas City Southern , despite hurdles posed by the U.S. regulator and opposition from a major shareholder.

CN has outbid rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. ’s offer of US$25.2-billion for KCS, which has until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to accept the CN deal. It’s a high-stakes tussle for a railway that connects the U.S. Midwest with ports throughout the southern U.S. and Mexico, offering the winner a chance to capitalize on the north-south flow of autos, consumer goods and petroleum products.

At an investors’ conference on Wednesday, Mr. Ruest said shareholder TCI Fund Management’s opposition to the Montreal-based railway’s US$29.9-billion bid for KCS is not aligned with the views of other large stockholders, which have backed the deal publicly and privately.

Story continues below advertisement

Major CN shareholder calls for end of pursuit of Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern endorses CN’s takeover bid over rival offer from CP Rail

CN and CP are offering enormous sums for Kansas City Southern, but history suggests the payback will be robust

He reiterated the company’s commitment to securing the deal and winning the U.S. regulator’s approvals to create the first North American railway that connects three countries. “We believe the public benefit is quite significant,” Mr. Ruest said. “We believe the long-term value creation for our shareholders is also very large.”

Mr. Ruest made his comments a day before CP’s Thursday deadline to respond to CN’s higher offer. CP in March announced a friendly deal with KCS, but then CN stepped in with a richer offer. KCS called CN’s bid “superior” and said it plans to terminate the CP agreement.

CP has said it will not engage in a bidding war, and instead is relying on its lower hurdles before the U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board.

In reviewing the CN-KCS proposal, the STB will require the deal to foster competition, among other tests. The regulator has already said it will hold a CP-KCS merger application to a more lax standard, given the small size of both railways.

Speaking separately at an investors’ conference on Wednesday, John Brooks, CP’s marketing chief, said a combined CP-KCS railway has no overlap, and offers shippers an end-to-end network that meets in Kansas City, Mo. The two railways are the smallest of the so-called Class 1 rail carriers operating in the United States, and their merger would foster competition without raising antitrust concerns, Mr. Brooks said.

“Our proposal is the only Class 1 merger that can get approved,” Mr. Brooks said.

Both railways plan to hold the shares of KCS in a voting trust while awaiting approvals from the STB and the Mexican regulator. The STB has already approved CP’s voting trust, and is not expected to issue a decision on the CN trust until early June, CN said.

Story continues below advertisement

CN shareholders Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC have come out in favour of the CN-KCS deal, while TCI Fund Management is opposed to it. The British-based investor said CN is paying too much, and risking almost $2-billion even before the deal is put to KCS shareholders. The fund points to CN’s pledge to reimburse KCS’s US$700-million fee to cancel the CP deal, and the $1-billion it must pay KCS if the voting trust is rejected by the STB.

Mr. Ruest said he welcomes TCI’s feedback but said the fund is also a CP investor. He said CN is managing the risks of the regulatory process “step by step.”

Mr. Ruest said he expects KCS shareholders will vote on the deal in July, and Mexico’s regulator will rule in the second half of 2021. The STB final decision is expected in late 2022 or early 2023, Mr. Ruest said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies