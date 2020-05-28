 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CN lays off 5,800 as rail traffic, economic demand fall

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian National Railway Co. is making deeper cuts to its workforce amid a plunge in rail traffic and economic demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s largest freight carrier has laid off 5,800 people in recent months – 21 per cent of its employees – as the number of carloads on its network plunged by 16 per cent in April and 20 per cent in May, Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer, said on Thursday.

About 3,500 of the people laid off could be called back when demand for rail freight rebounds, but an economic recovery could be three years away, Mr. Ruest said on a webcast hosted by a U.S. investment bank. Some of cuts – about 2,000 jobs, sidelined locomotives and railcars and previously announced railyard shutdowns – could be permanent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not as optimistic as we were two months ago,” Mr. Ruest said. “The consumer still looks very tentative. Most of the stores are closed or their traffic levels are slow.”

CN in April suspended its financial guidance, and CN’s finance chief Ghislain Houle on Thursday declined to estimate revenue for the coming year.

Bright spots in the company’s list of cargo are food shipments and Canadian grain. The coming harvest is expected to be strong and the railway is still moving a large carry-over from last season’s crop.

But automotive shipments fell by 90 per cent amid the pandemic as auto dealers closed, and crude-by-rail trains halted as oil prices plunged, Mr. Ruest said.

Mr. Ruest said CN has a strong balance sheet, and is able to borrow money at low rates. CN recently went to market with a US$600-million, 30-year bond offering that pays 2.45 per cent interest.

To preserve cash, CN has reduced capital spending by about C$1-billion to C$2.9-billion, compared to 2019.

But Mr. Ruest said CN will be cautious about rehiring and putting resources back to work, leaning on efficiencies - not economic growth – to bolster the company’s financial results. “We are probably going to be running lean when the business starts to come back … to maintain the efficiencies,” Mr. Ruest said. “We will not have the benefit of a V-shaped recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies