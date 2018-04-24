CN Rail asks customers for ‘patience’ as service recovery gains traction

The top executive of Canadian National Railway Co. is asking customers sitting on backlogs of grain, lumber and other freight to be patient.

New locomotives and train crews will soon be at work clearing a surge in shipments, but longer rail sidings and double track in parts of Western Canada will not be ready until the fall, Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s interim chief executive officer, said on Tuesday after the company’s annual meeting in Toronto.

“We are getting better every week,” Mr. Ruest said, asking shippers for “patience.”

“Our velocity has picked up. It’s showing up in our volume and our workload. By the time we get to early fall, we are going to be really, really equipped to meet demand,” he said.

CN's service problems in the past several months followed an 11-per-cent increase in freight volumes that overwhelmed the company's rail network and angered customers that were stuck with growing stockpiles. The other major railways in Canada and the United States have also come under criticism from governments and regulators for poor performance.

CN in March apologized to grain customers and replaced its CEO with Mr. Ruest, the company’s marketing chief. “The board is seized of these operational challenges,” Robert Pace, CN chairman, told shareholders on Tuesday.

In an interview, Mr. Ruest said the company should have started to boost spending a year ago, when CN raised its profit guidance as freight volumes began to surge. “So some of the work we are doing this year, it would have been useful to have some of that work done last year,” Mr. Ruest said.

Brandon Oglenski, an analyst with Barclays, said the new investments to improve service will weigh on margins and profit growth for “at least the next two quarters.” He said in a note to clients he has confidence in the executive team, but said rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will gain market share as CN “works through this year’s growing pains.”

Mark Davis, CEO of Toronto-based Chemtrade Logistics Inc., which makes industrial chemicals at 64 plants in Canada and the United States, said he has seen unreliable service from all railways. But he singles out CN in Western Canada for missed deliveries and pickups at plants that were forced to cut production as a result.

“Chemtrade’s western Canadian facilities were adversely affected over the winter months due to the railways’ decreased service,” Mr. Davis said in an interview. “For us, it’s just lost production. It’s not like there’s grain waiting in a bin ‘til you get to sell it. Most chemical plants have some storage, but unless the rails keep moving, you’ve just lost production and therefore profitability.”

Mr. Davis said CN executives and sales representatives met with him to explain how they intended to solve the problems, but he said he fears it will be several months before service is fully restored.

“It’s probably an 18-month plan to dig their way out of this. So we expect to see better service anyways. To completely restore service is a multi-month process, according to them. If you want to give them any credit, I actually think they’ve got a plan to fix it, it just takes a long time from where they are,” Mr. Davis said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pace, the CN chairman, said the company is conducting a global search for a new CEO.

Mr. Ruest, when asked by a reporter if he wanted to keep the top job and shed the “interim” qualification, said: “I will leave that to the board.”