 Skip to main content

Report on Business CN Rail boosts three-year targets despite weaker volume growth in 2019

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CN Rail boosts three-year targets despite weaker volume growth in 2019

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal in this 2009 file photo.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway Co. is nudging up its three-year financial targets with predicted low double-digit growth in earnings per share, though it sees weaker volume growth this year.

The bumped-up profit forecast for 2020 to 2022 exceeds the prior target of 10 per cent annual growth.

The Montreal-based railway reiterated its 2019 earnings per share goal of low double-digit growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion Securities said the prediction of lower volume growth reflects weaker-than-expected revenue ton miles – a key industry metric.

Spracklin said a trade dispute with Chinese over canola, fewer frack sand carloads due to wet weather and traffic diversions due to the threat of a strike at the Port of Vancouver all hurt volumes.

He said the forecast, made as part of CN’s investor day this week, looked three years down the line rather than five years, suggesting the targets are a continuation of those rolled out at the company’s last investor day in 2017.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter