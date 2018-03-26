CN Rail former CEO Luc Jobin saw compensation jump in 2017 before being replaced

Open this photo in gallery Former CN Rail CEO Luc Jobin listens to a shareholder's question during the company's 2017 annual general meeting, Mark Taylor

Luc Jobin made $12-million in 2017 as Canadian National Railway Co.’s chief executive officer, before being replaced amid complaints about service.

Mr. Jobin’s pay package includes a salary of $1.4-million, cash bonus of $2.5-million and $5.1-million in share-based awards, CN says in its annual information circular to shareholders. Option-based awards, pension values and other categories account for the balance of Mr. Jobin’s compensation. He was paid $8-million in 2016, a year in which he served about six months as chief financial officer before becoming CEO.

Mr. Jobin left the company on March 5 after less than two years as CEO. CN promoted marketing chief Jean-Jacques Ruest to the top job on an interim basis, saying it needs a CEO who will “energize” the company amid a sharp rise in freight volumes that has congested the network and angered North American customers.

CN pays its executives based on a range of criteria, including financial results and safety performance. The board of directors determined financial performance exceeded targets, pointing to an 8-per-cent rise in revenue and record profits. But a rise in rail incident and injury rates “did not meet” the threshold for a safety bonus payout, which accounts for 10 per cent of executives’ annual bonus target.

Mr. Jobin was deemed to have “partially” met his individual performance goals, the board said. Mr. Jobin could not be reached for comment.

CN’s share price climbed by 12 per in 2017, compared with a 6-per-cent gain on the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The share price has fallen by 12 per cent in 2018 amid complaints about the railway industry and a market selloff that has sent the benchmark stock index down by about 6 per cent.

The company noted shareholders’ total returns have exceeded those of the major Canadian and U.S. stock market benchmarks over five years.

Calgary’s Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and the major rail carriers in the United States have also been criticized by shippers and governments this winter for failing to meet demand.

Grain companies, farmers, chemical producers and mining giant Teck Resources say poor rail service is hurting their businesses and damaging Canada’s reputation as a reliable international trading partner.

The Canadian government rebuked both domestic carriers and sought details about their plans to improve service to customers. In the United States, the Surface Transportation Board has taken similar steps after complaints by the grain and automobile industry.

Mr. Ruest, whose 2017 compensation was little changed at $4.6-million, has apologized for the service problems and said the company’s plan to hire new train crews, add locomotives and upgrade parts of its network will reduce delays. He said the company is deploying staff and spending more than $250-million to expand capacity in Western Canada.

CN supplied 74-per-cent of its grain-car orders in Western Canada in mid-March, up from a recent low of 17 per cent, according to Ag Transport Coalition, an agriculture industry group. CP met 61 per cent of its hopper car orders in mid-March, the group said on Monday.