CN Rail offers nearly US$30-billion for Kansas City Southern, topping Canadian Pacific bid

Canadian National Railway Co. has made a competing offer for Kansas City Southern, topping a bid by Canadian Pacific Railway Co.
Montreal-based CN said on Tuesday it has offered US$29.9-billion in cash and stock for the U.S.-based railway, attempting to block CP’s purchase of KCS for US$25.2-bilion. That deal was recommended by KCS’s board but requires approval of shareholders and regulators.
CN said in a statement its purchase of KCS, whose network extends into Mexico, could yield US$1-billion in cost savings.
“We firmly believe our proposal is far superior to KCS’ existing agreement with CP because it offers superior financial value over the immediate and long term, a more complementary strategic fit, greater choice and efficiencies for customers, and enhanced benefits for employees and local communities,” said Robert Pace, CN’s chairman.
In a letter to KCS’s board of directors, CN said it is offering US$200 and 1.059 CN shares for each KCS stock for a value of US$325 a share, in addition to assuming US$3.8-billion in debt.
Under the CP deal, KCS shareholders will receive 0.489 of a CP share and US$90 in cash for each stock.
KCS’s shares traded at US$256 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
CN has proposed placing the shares in a voting trust pending regulatory approval, similar to CP’s plan.
The bidding war for Missouri-based KCS could lead to the first takeover of a major U.S. railway in more than 20 years.
Headquartered in Kansas City, KCS is a coveted railway based on its network that begins in the industrial and agriculture heartland of the United States and reaches south to the port of New Orleans and Mexico’s Gulf and Pacific ports.
Any takeover of KCS will face close scrutiny by the U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board. It requires that rail takeovers foster competition and do not reduce choices for the companies that rely on the rails to reach markets. However, KCS is the smallest of the big railways that operate in the United States, and the STB has not said if it will apply this standard to any deal involving KCS.
Calgary-based CP said its takeover of KCS would offer few competitive concerns, given their networks do not overlap. Like KCS, CN’s tracks run south to New Orleans, but are farther east.
CP and KCS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
