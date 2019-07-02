 Skip to main content

Report on Business CN Rail on pace for record western Canadian grain shipments

CN Rail on pace for record western Canadian grain shipments

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain after a strong June.

The country’s largest railway says it transported more than 2.3 million tonnes of grain last month.

The total was up nearly 16 per cent from the 1.99 million tonnes moved last year and above the three-year average of 1.8 million tonnes.

Allen Foster, CN’s vice-president of bulk goods, says it is optimistic that the strong pace of shipments in June will continue through to the end of the crop year and the railway can build on its record pace.

After 11 months of the 2018-19 crop year, the Montreal-based railway is on record pace at 25.5 million tonnes shipped.

CN chief executive JJ Ruest says the railway is investing $210 million in rail capacity in North Vancouver, B.C., to support expanding coal and grain export terminals.

