CN Rail strike will cause ‘significant losses and layoffs’ in many sectors if it drags on, industry group says

Businesses braced for a wider impact of a strike at Canadian National Railway Co., as the company and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference continued to negotiate on a new collective bargaining agreement.
About 3,200 CN train conductors and yard workers walked off the job just past midnight on Tuesday morning, halting shipments of grain, forest products and other freight on Canada’s largest rail network.
“Negotiations are ongoing. At the moment none of our issues have been resolved,” said Christopher Monette, a spokesman for the Teamsters.
The conductors and CN have been without a contract since July, and in talks assisted by a federal mediator for several months. The union says the outstanding issues include drug benefits, rest periods and CN’s use of remote controls to drive trains, which the union says is unsafe. CN did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday.
Mark Davis, chief executive officer of Toronto-based ChemTrade Logistics Inc., a maker of industrial chemicals, said the strike will hit the company’s financial results, and force the shutdown of its plants within days, unless the strike ends and rail service resumes.
“If it lasts any length of time we will be materially affected, as will our customers,” Mr. Davis said by phone.
ChemTrade makes bulk chemicals for pulp mills, petroleum fracking and water treatment. About a dozen of its 64 plants are in Canada. To serve customers and bring raw materials, trucks are not an option, nor is another railway, given the plants’ locations.
Mr. Davis said the company and its customers prepared for a possible strike by increasing shipments ahead of time, but any stockpiling strategy is limited by available storage. “It’s not just that we can’t get stuff in and out. Even if we could, which we can’t, our customers can’t,” he said, adding, “The sales that you lose during a down period are probably lost forever.”
The CN strike has rattled Canada’s farmers, grain companies, miners, retailers and other industries rely on railways to reach export terminals and customers. Some groups, including the Alberta provincial government, are urging the federal government to pass legislation that would end the strike. The government, meanwhile, is urging CN and the union to come to an agreement.
Bob Ballantyne, head of the industry group Freight Management Association of Canada, said Ottawa should step in if the two sides cannot end the strike and limit the harm to the economy.
“Major service disruptions like this strike cause significant losses and layoffs throughout many industries,” Mr. Ballantyne said. “Beyond the immediate impact to CN and its customers, the resulting impacts on exporters and importers, on manufacturers, on ports, on connecting railways in Canada and the U.S., and on empty container and rail car supply cannot be overstated. The ripple effects will be felt across the North American economy.”
CN is seeking a court injunction that affects picketing at locations two cities, Saskatoon and Edmonton, Mr. Monette said, declining to provide more details because the matters are before courts.
Both cities are home to CN terminals for cargo containers, a freight category CN said in an internal memo it planned to haul using managers as drivers.
