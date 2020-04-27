 Skip to main content
Report on Business

CN Rail suspends financial guidance, continues temporary layoffs amid pandemic

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Canadian National Railway Co. has suspended its financial guidance and will continue temporary layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed factories, and retail stores and killed more than 2,600 people in Canada.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented and extraordinary impact on the economy,” CN said in a statement accompanying its financial results after markets closed on Monday. “The economic outlook, and therefore overall demand for transportation services, are highly correlated with the duration of containment measures and the impacts on businesses and consumers, which at this point remain uncertain.”

CN posted a first-quarter profit of $1.01-billion, or $1.42 a share, an increase of 31 per cent from the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $3.5-billion was flat compared to the same period in 2019.

Canada’s largest railway said adjusted profit for the three months ending March 31 was $870-million, or $1.22 a share, and included a $141-million tax credit in the United States related to the COVID-19 stimulus package.

“Our network is very fluid, and we are continuing the temporary right-sizing of our resources to match the weaker demand caused by the global recession,” said Jean-Jacques Ruest, chief executive officer of Montreal-based CN, which employs 24,000 people and has a 32,000-kilometre rail network that touches three coasts.

CN was forced to temporarily close much of its network east of Toronto on Feb. 13 amid several weeks of rail blockades - some sporadic, some constant - that halted train traffic. The protesters were demonstrating in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to a gas pipeline project through their traditional territory in British Columbia.

Year to date, CN’s revenue ton miles have fallen by 4.4 per cent and carloads are down by 9 per cent, in line with the North American industry’s slump.

CN posted declines across a range of freight, including forest products, chemicals and coal. Grain shipments and crude oil shipment rose.

CN’s share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange has recovered some of the losses it suffered in March, and sits 3-per-cent lower that at the start of 2020.

CN’s smaller domestic rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., last week slashed its 2020 profit outlook. Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, said freight volumes for the Calgary-based railway will plunge in a “major way” in the second quarter and will not recover until the first quarter of next year.

