CN Rail to expand its cargo capacity through Vancouver's port

CN Rail to expand its cargo capacity through Vancouver’s port

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
The federal government, Canadian National Railway Co. and the body that oversees trade through Canada’s busiest port have signed an agreement allowing CN to build a second track to move more cargo and increase trade through Vancouver’s harbour.

CN says the project is part of a long-term strategy to double-track a four-kilometre section of rail that links expanding import and export terminals on the south shore of Burrard Inlet to the company’s national network.

It says in a release that the deal involving the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority would meet the country’s demand for imported goods from Asia while increasing Canadian export capability.

CN president Jean-Jacques Ruest says the project is a signal to international partners that trade represents an important part of the national economy.

The port authority’s president Robin Silvester says over the next decade a large group of projects, including road and rail infrastructure beyond the port, will help ease the impact of growing trade on local communities.

A timeline for construction and completion of the project has not yet been determined.

