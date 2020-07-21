 Skip to main content
CN Rail’s second-quarter revenue falls 19% as industrial activity, consumer demand hit by pandemic

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Canadian National Railway Co.‘s revenue fell by 19 per cent in the second quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove down industrial activity and consumer demand.

CN said its profit for the three months ending June 30 fell by 59 per cent to $545-million, or 77 cents a share, from $1.36-billion ($1.88) in the same period a year ago. Revenue slumped to $3.2-billion, from $4-billion.

CN’s operating ratio, a measure of cost versus sales, deteriorated to 75.5 per cent.

On a conference call with analysts, Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer, called it the “toughest quarter of his career.”

The results, released after markets closed on Tuesday, included a charge of $486-million, or 51 cents a share, for CN’s move to sell “non-core” rail operations.

Volumes of cargo in all categories fell by 16 per cent, led by a 72-per-cent drop in automotive shipments and a 25-per-cent decline in petroleum and chemicals. Grain and fertilizer carloads declined the least, by 3-per-cent.

CN is the larger of Canada’s two major freight railways, with a 32,000-kilometre network that reaches both two Canadian coastal ports and runs south through the United States to the Gulf of Mexico.

Year-to-date, CN’s said revenue ton miles are down by 11 per cent, while its rail cars in service have fallen by 9 per cent. CN has outperformed U.S. railroads, which have seen a 13-per-cent plunge in carloads. CN has responded to the economic slump by laying off 20 per cent of its workforce, idling 700 locomotives and 20,000 rail cars, and closing freight yards.

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients CN and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Co. are seeing the returns of buying bigger grain cars, investing in new, more efficient elevators, and the steady demand for food.

“Grain has been mostly unaffected by COVID-19 and we view this resiliency as a key competitive advantage for both Canadian rails, especially CP, reflecting their large grain franchises,” Mr. Spracklin said.

CN’s share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange has more than recovered from the crash in March, and is up by 10 per cent this year.

