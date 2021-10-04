 Skip to main content
CN sets March date for vote in boardroom fight

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
A CN Rail locomotive moves through a rail yard in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 29, 2018.

Canadian National Railway Co. has set the date for the proxy fight that pits the leadership of the Canada’s largest railway against an activist shareholder.

CN said it will hold the vote on March 22, in response to a request from the Children’s Investment Fund Management Inc., which has called for the ouster of the railway’s chairman, chief executive officer and two directors.

TCI, unhappy with CN’s financial and market returns, is seeking support for its slate, which includes railway veteran Gilbert Lamphere as chairman, Allison Landry, a banker and director of XPO Logistics Inc.; Rob Knight, former finance chief at Union Pacific Corp. railway; and Paul Miller, a former CN executive.

TCI’s candidate for CEO is Jim Vena, who worked at CN for 40 years and later Union Pacific Railroad.

In a statement, CN defended its plan to boost its profit and cut costs while raising shareholder returns. The new strategy was announced in September after TCI called for the vote on CN’s leadership.

“The proxy contest initiated by TCI is misguided, costly and not in the best interest of CN’s shareholders or its other stakeholders,” CN said.

TCI’s Christopher Hohn has said CN needs a board with more railway experience, and noted the company’s performance has deteriorated under the leadership of CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest and chairman Robert Pace.

More to come.

