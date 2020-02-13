CN shuts Eastern Canada train network, Via Rail halts passenger service amid Coastal GasLink protests

Open this photo in gallery A train blockade in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., is seen on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Canadian National Railway Co. is shutting down its rail network in Eastern Canada until protesters abandon blockades at several locations in support of opponents of a pipeline in British Columbia.

“With over 400 trains cancelled during the last week and new protests that emerged at strategic locations on our mainline, we have decided that a progressive shutdown of our Eastern Canadian operations is the responsible approach to take for the safety of our employees and the protesters,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN.

“This situation is regrettable for its impact on the economy and on our railroaders as these protests are unrelated to CN’s activities, and beyond our control.”

Story continues below advertisement

Via Rail says that also means shutting all its passenger service in Canada, which mostly uses CN track.

Federal and B.C. officials are tentatively set to meet with Indigenous leaders in the hope of ending the blockades in support of Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink project.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller sent a letter to three leaders about a protest near Belleville, Ont., that has halted freight and passenger traffic between Toronto and Montreal. He offered to meet at a location of their choice on Saturday.

“My request, that I ask you kindly to consider, is to discontinue the protest and barricade of the train tracks as soon as practicable. As you well know, this is a highly volatile situation and the safety of all involved is of the utmost importance to me,” Mr. Miller said in the e-mail posted publicly on Thursday.

“I hope you will agree to this request and that we can meet in the spirit of peace and co-operation that should guide our relationship.”

One of the three recipients, Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief Donald Maracle, said he expects the meeting will take place but he can’t comment on Mr. Miller’s request to end the blockade because the protest wasn’t initiated by its council.

“We’re happy that he’s agreed to come,” Mr. Maracle said. “We need to allow the discussion to take place.”

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from The Canadian Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.