Participation in work programs can help young women excel, especially in male-dominated industries.

Back when Sumreen Rattan was a first-year mechatronics student at Simon Fraser University in Victoria, B.C., she had one dream: to work for a company in Silicon Valley in California. So when she landed a co-op position at Apple a couple of years later, she was thrilled.

The experience didn’t disappoint. Walking through the doors at the Sunnyvale campus, Ms. Rattan felt as though she had finally arrived. The work was interesting, she rubbed shoulders with thousands of Apple employees, and the perks, like free drinks and dinners, an on-site gym and employee discounts, weren’t too shabby either. It is an experience she’ll never forget, she says.

But the co-op placement offered her something else even more important than fond memories. She developed confidence in herself and her abilities. What’s more, she says the job was a tick on her bucket list. Done. Now she could go on to co-found her own company.

“I said, ‘OK, I’ve got this work experience and now I know what it’s like and if I want to go back, I can,’” she says. “But starting a company with my best friends right out of university was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If I hadn’t gone through co-op, I don’t know if I would have craved [working at Apple] instead of pursuing a startup.”

Today Ms. Rattan is co-founder and chief operating officer of Moment Energy, a clean-tech startup in Port Coquitlam, B.C., that repurposes retired electric vehicle batteries and gives them new life as energy storage systems. Known as an emerging leader and changemaker, she’s now hiring co-op students herself, and her company has created initiatives to help female employees network and support each other.

She says that work stints at Apple and other companies in Canada gave her the confidence that might have taken years to develop. Co-op – structured, paid internships that offer students a real-world education beyond the classroom – gave her a head start.

More likely to graduate, more likely to thrive

For female students, particularly those entering the work force and launching STEM careers, developing a sense of self-efficacy early in a career is important as they navigate male-dominated industries and aim for C-suite positions. According to leadership development data collected by Zenger/Folkman in the U.S., about 30 per cent of women 25 or younger said they felt confident at work compared to about 50 per cent of the men. It’s only at about age 40 that men and women rate themselves equally confident.

Meanwhile, other research has shown that female students in co-op programs are more likely to stick with their studies and graduate. More graduates mean more women in the field, which is especially important in male-dominated industries.

That’s precisely why student support and equity, diversity and inclusion training are now built right into Simon Fraser University’s co-op program, says Harriet Chicoine, the university’s co-op program director. One-on-one coaching sessions help too.

“It is very clear that the support we give all our students – particularly the female students – during their preparation before they’re [able] to apply for positions really helps them build confidence,” she says. “They need the tools to be able to manage whatever they face in a highly professional way.”

Male students are given the same equity training, and co-op employers receive a degree of education too. Professional association Co-operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning Canada has developed a tool kit for them and Ms. Chicoine says she’s seen an uptick in companies mentioning they’re serious about equity, diversity and inclusion in their hiring postings.

“They know this is the future and they have to start moving in that direction,” she explains, although check-ins with students sometimes reveal that not every company is as supportive as advertised. Fortunately, with their pre-co-op training, many students feel comfortable tackling difficult conversations in their placements, Ms. Chicoine says.

Giving future rock stars the chance to shine

Putting extra energy and time into changing company culture is worth it because many of the women in co-op positions are rock stars and should be allowed to shine, says Norah McRae.

Dr. McRae is associate provost of co-operative and experiential education at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ont., which runs the largest co-op program in the world. She says she’s been wowed by many of the women who have come through the program.

In fact, all six of U of W’s 2022 Co-op Students of the Year are women. One nanotechnology student helped develop bio gel that determines cortisol levels. Another spent her co-op time mapping out the genome for pancreatic cancer.

“We had close to 25,000 students on work terms last year, so to rise to the top? Man, you’re doing pretty outstanding stuff,” says Dr. McRae.

Madison McBay was one of this year’s winners for her spring 2021 work term with TAMVOES Health Inc., a health management startup in Waterloo. She managed the development of a health care app that resulted in 200 per cent global user growth and helped secure $275,000 in funding. When she started as a co-op student a couple of years ago, Ms. McBay was the organization’s first employee. Now, she has the title of senior vice-president and co-founder of the company, working with a staff of 14.

And yes, she’s still an undergrad. At least until later this spring when she graduates.

“Without co-op I would not be in this position right now. I’ve definitely come a long way,” says Ms. McBay, who soon plans to join TAMVOES full-time. “I’m excited to come out and have a job waiting for me.”

Question: My boss has become my friend. She’s a great person and it was especially nice during COVID to have a friend to bubble with both at work and socially. The problem is that she sometimes takes advantage of our friendship. She assumes I will take on more work without asking and asks for work “favours” frequently. Because we are friends, I don’t feel comfortable saying no. Now I fear that if I take it up with her, she will be hurt and it will be even worse for me at work. Help!

We asked Corina Walsh, author, coach and CEO of Shift People Development in St. John’s, N.L., to field this one:

All healthy relationships, especially those in the workplace, have one thing in common: They include healthy boundaries. Knowing how to set your own boundaries and respect a boundary set by someone else is an essential component of a positive, fulfilled life and career.

In this situation it sounds like a lack of boundaries have led to uncommunicated expectations that now have the potential to damage both the friendship and the work relationship. A good first step here would be to reflect on your contribution to this situation. You were a willing participant in the development of this friendship. We blame others for taking advantage of us when in fact we are hesitating to set a boundary, or we become resentful when a relationship is taking more from us than it is giving back. The reality is, we have the option at any time to communicate how we feel and what we want.

The power dynamic of manager-employee does make this situation trickier to navigate. What is important to note here is that any employee can set boundaries related to their work and with their manager at any point in the relationship.

Rather than accuse your manager-friend of taking advantage, a more effective approach would be to acknowledge to her that navigating a professional relationship-turned-friendship is more challenging than you realized. Suggest establishing parameters for the relationship to ensure there are lines between work and friendship such as asking your manager to treat you like every other employee while at work and like a friend outside of work.

If you find yourself struggling to find the motivation to initiate this conversation, consider the long-term damage to your career and relationship if you continue to avoid speaking up and setting a boundary.

