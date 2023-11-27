An environmental group says a coal company’s application to deepen its open-pit mine in western Alberta shouldn’t be considered while it’s under investigation over waste water releases into local rivers.

The Alberta Wilderness Association says CST Canada Coal in Grande Cache must prove it can operate safely before the provincial regulator looks at its request.

CST is asking the Alberta Energy Regulator for permits to dig deeper at the open-pit mines it operates about 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

But the association points out the company has had three large releases of waste water over the last year and faces two investigations by the AER.

Coal waste water frequently contains selenium, a substance toxic to fish.

In documents filed with the regulator, the company says it takes the releases seriously but can’t comment on them while the investigations are ongoing.

It says it is co-operating with the investigations and adds the application is not connected to the waste water releases.