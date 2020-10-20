Cogeco boards reject sweetened Rogers-Altice takeover bid

The boards of Cogeco Inc. and subsidiary Cogeco Communications Inc. have rejected a sweetened takeover bid worth $11.1-billion from Rogers Communications Inc. and New York-based cable company Altice USA Inc.
Toronto-based Rogers and Altice raised their unsolicited offer for the Cogeco companies by $800-million on Sunday and set a deadline of Nov. 18, at which point the bid will expire if the suitors don’t see any path forward. The new proposal amounts to a premium of 51 per cent from the price before the first bid in September.
The Audet family, which controls the companies through a dual share structure, was quick to shoot down the new offer, reiterating that the family’s shares are not for sale.
The target cable companies said Tuesday that their boards of directors met earlier in the day to consider the proposal. They also heard from Cogeco executive chairman Louis Audet, who reiterated the family’s stance.
“Following separate deliberations of the independent board members supported by independent legal counsel, taking into account the stated position of the Audet family, the boards rejected the revised unsolicited, non-binding proposal and will not engage with Altice and Rogers,” the target companies said in a press release Tuesday.
The proposed deal would see Altice, the fourth-largest cable company south of the border, acquire Cogeco’s U.S. assets, ninth-ranked Atlantic Broadband, for $5.1-billion. Rogers, which already has a significant investment in Cogeco, would snap up the Canadian business for a net price of $3.7-billion.
Under the revised offer, Cogeco shareholders would receive $123 a share, while shareholders of Cogeco Communications, the more widely held stock, would get $150 a share.
On Monday, Cogeco shareholder Julian Klymochko urged the Audet family to give other investors a say on the proposal, saying that rejecting the new bid is a lost opportunity. Mr. Klymochko is the chief executive of Accelerate Financial Technologies, which owns an undisclosed number of shares in the Cogeco companies.
