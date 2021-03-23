 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cogeco CEO raises concerns about Rogers-Shaw deal

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Rogers Communications building at 333 Bloor Street East in Toronto on March 15, 2021.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc.’s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. will further consolidate market power among Canada’s Big Three telecoms, and should prompt regulators to develop a new framework to support competition, the CEO of Cogeco said Tuesday.

Philippe Jetté, chief executive officer of Cogeco and its subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc., called the deal between Rogers and Shaw – which is valued at $26-billion, including debt – concerning because it will “consolidate even further the market power that the Big Three [telecoms], not only Rogers, actually have.”

“The first and foremost thing that we need is a regulatory framework that will support everyone, that will help the smaller [carriers] to grow ... but also to introduce and preserve competition,” Mr. Jetté said during a virtual conference hosted by Desjardins Capital Markets on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cogeco, which turned down an $11.1-billion takeover offer from Rogers last year, has expressed interest in getting into the wireless business. Cogeco operates in Ontario and Quebec and provides internet, television and home phone service. The company has said it could only enter the wireless sector if the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) forces the national carriers to sell network access to smaller competitors.

The regulator is mulling such a move, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. Cogeco and the Competition Bureau have both proposed a hybrid model, where only companies that are willing to invest in infrastructure would be given access to national wireless networks.

“Mobile is a market where barriers to entry are very, very high. You need spectrum, or frequencies, to build,” Mr. Jetté said Tuesday, referring to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals. “You need a lot of capital. The access to a portion of the national incumbents’ networks is fundamental to help the smaller players grow.”

Rogers’s acquisition of Shaw, which was announced last week, is expected to face intense regulatory scrutiny because it would eliminate Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile. Analysts have predicted Rogers may have to sell off Shaw’s wireless assets, such as customers and spectrum, to gain approval from a government that has been pushing for greater wireless competition and lower cellphone bills.

When BCE Inc. struck a deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. (MTS) in 2016, it was forced to divest spectrum licences, a portion of its wireless subscribers and a number of retail outlets to rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. (It also sold some wireless subscribers to Telus.)

The Shaw acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the CRTC.

“We’re confident that we can reach an agreement with those three governing bodies and come out the other side,” Rogers CEO Joe Natale said during the same conference Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers chief financial officer Anthony Staffieri said the $1-billion in synergies that Rogers expects to gain from the acquisition are not contingent on acquiring Shaw’s wireless business. “This deal pays for itself largely on back of the cable synergies, which are significant,” Mr. Staffieri said.

Rogers has vowed to make significant investments if its acquisition of Shaw succeeds, including creating up to 3,000 new jobs in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Toronto-based Rogers has also committed to spending $2.5-billion to roll out 5G networks in those provinces and creating a new $1-billion fund to connect rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Western Canada to high-speed internet.

Speaking earlier in the day at the Desjardins conference, the chief financial officer of Telus Corp. said the Vancouver-based telecom examines potential scenarios involving industry consolidation as part of its annual risk-planning process.

“It could change competition a little bit ... but we will be prepared one way or the other,” Doug French told investors.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies