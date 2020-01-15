 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cogeco Communications shares drop as first-quarter results miss expectations

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cogeco Communications reported first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. fell by nearly seven per cent Wednesday after the cable and internet provider missed expectations despite a 20 per cent increase in net income in its most recent quarter.

The Montreal-based company’s shares were down $7.62 or 6.7 per cent at $105.30 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cogeco says it earned $84.2 million for the period ended Nov. 30, up from $70.2 million a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

That translated into $1.70 per diluted share, compared with $1.41 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue grew 1.8 per cent to $586.8 million from $576.7 million, driven by growth in its U.S. broadband services segment.

The subsidiary of Cogeco Inc. was expected to earn $2.01 per diluted share on $594 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies