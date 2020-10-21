Cogeco Communications to acquire Quebec cable company DERYtelecom

Cogeco Communications Inc. has struck a deal to acquire Quebec-based cable company DERYtelecom for $405-million.
DERYtelecom is the third-largest cable provider in Quebec, offering internet, television and telephone services to about 100,000 customers in more than 200 municipalities across the province.
The Saguenay, Que.-based company had $105-million in revenue and $44-million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in its most recent fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, Cogeco said Wednesday in a press release.
Cogeco will pay for the acquisition through a combination of cash and debt. The deal is expected to close by the second quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.
“The acquisition of DERYtelecom is a strong strategic fit which will allow [Canadian subsidiary] Cogeco Connexion to increase its presence in areas that are adjacent to its Quebec footprint and to build on the long history of mutual respect, collaboration and friendship between the two companies,” Cogeco’s chief executive officer Philippe Jetté said in a statement.
The announcement comes amid an $11.1-billion hostile takeover bid for Cogeco from Rogers Communications Inc. and New York-based cable company Altice USA Inc. On Tuesday, the boards of Cogeco Inc. and subsidiary Cogeco Communications rejected the second, sweetened offer. The Audet family, which controls the Cogeco companies through a dual class share structure, has repeatedly said that its shares are not for sale.
