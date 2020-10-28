 Skip to main content

Cogeco posts slight dip in profit as it fends off Rogers-Altice takeover bid

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A service representative works with a customer at a Cogeco retail location in Hamilton on Sept. 30, 2020.

Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Cogeco Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit edged lower compared with a year ago as revenue crept higher.

The company says it earned a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $30.7 million or $1.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $31.4 million or $1.93 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $624.2 million, up from $610.5 million.

The Montreal-based communications and media group has been fending off an unwanted takeover that would split its Canadian and U.S. operations between two buyers, Altice USA and Rogers Communications.

Cogeco owns French-language radio stations and other media businesses in Quebec, but its main operation is a controlling interest in Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications earned a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $90.8 million or $1.88 per diluted share on $605.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31. The result was up from a profit of $89.8 million or $1.80 per diluted share on $583.7 million in revenue in the same period a year earlier.

