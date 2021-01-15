Cogeco reports increased profit and revenue

Open this photo in gallery Day-to-day business continues at a Cogeco location in Hamilton on Sept. 30, 2020. Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Cogeco Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also climbed.

The company says its profit attributable to owners of the corporation totalled $40.5 million or $2.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $31.3 million or $1.94 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue was $646.4 million, up from $618.5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Cogeco owns radio broadcaster Cogeco Media as well as a controlling interest in Cogeco Communications Inc., a cable company with operations in Canada and the United States.

Cogeco Communications reported a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $106.7 million or $2.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $84.2 million or $1.70 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue at Cogeco Communications totalled $618.9 million, up from $586.8 million.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.