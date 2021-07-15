Cogeco says it expects to benefit from work-from-home trend as COVID-19 continues to impact operations

Cogeco Communications Inc. expects to benefit from the work-from-home trend it believes will continue as COVID-19 continues to impact its operations.

The Montreal-based company, which successfully fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Rogers Communications Inc. last year, said the employment trend should benefit its various network expansion projects, especially in underserved and unserved areas.

On Wednesday, Cogeco Communications reported a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $95.7-million or $2.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The result compared with a profit of $90.8-million or $1.87 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the company’s third quarter climbed 3.1 per cent to $624.3-million from $605.8-million in the same quarter last year.

Excluding currency fluctuations, it says revenue rose 8.8 per cent.

“Although we are pleased with the financial results to date under the circumstances, we remain cautious in our management of this situation as uncertainties remain on the potential human, operating and financial impact of the pandemic,” the company stated in a news release.

