Cogeco to submit sweetened Rogers-Altice bid to boards, but stresses the Audet family has already shut the door

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Andrew Willis
Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. said Monday they will submit a sweetened, $11.1-billion takeover bid to their boards for review but stressed that the Audet family, which controls the companies, has already rejected the unsolicited offer.

Rogers Communications Inc. and New York-based cable company Altice USA Inc. upped their offer for the Cogeco companies by $800-million on Sunday, while also announcing a deadline of Nov. 18. The offer will be withdrawn if the suitors are unable to reach a “mutually satisfactory agreement” with the Audet family by then, Altice said in a press release. The proposed deal would see Altice, the fourth-largest cable company in the United States, acquire Cogeco’s U.S. assets, ninth-ranking Atlantic Broadband, for $5.1-billion. Rogers would snap up Cogeco’s Canadian assets for a net price of $3.7-billion.

The new offer amounts to $123 a share of Cogeco, up from $106.53 in the previous offer, which was made in early September. Shareholders of Cogeco Communications, the more widely held stock, are being offered $150 a share, compared to $134.22 earlier.

Altice CEO Dexter Goei said in a press release Sunday that the improved offer follows “recent discussions with holders of subordinate voting shares” in the two Cogeco companies.

The proposal was quickly turned down by the Audet family, which controls Montreal-based Cogeco and its subsidiary through their ownership of multiple voting shares. The new bid offers the clan $900-million for their stake, an increase of $100-million. “Since this is apparently not registering with Rogers and Altice, we repeat today that this is not a negotiating strategy, but a definitive refusal. We are not interested in selling our shares," Louis Audet, executive chairman of Cogeco, said in a statement on Sunday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said he’s not aware of any path forward for the would-be acquirers if the Audet clan stands firm, but noted that the new offer – which represents a 51-per-cent premium to Cogeco’s pre-offer price – could put pressure on independent board members.

“We believe that the acquirers may be hoping for more vocal support from the public shareholders given the aforementioned 51 per cent premium," Mr. Galappatthige said in a note to clients.

Shares of Cogeco Communications were down $2.50 to $101 in late morning trading on Monday, while Cogeco was trading at $83.25, down $1.51.

Mr. Galappatthige said another higher bid is not out of the question, though unlikely unless there was movement from parties other than Altice and Rogers.

National Bank analyst Adam Shine said that if a third offer comes, he expects it would include $1-billion for the Audets and about $160 a share for Cogeco Communications.

“Will that then be enough? It’s not a given,” Mr. Shine said in a note to clients.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec remains “aligned with the Audet family,” spokesman Maxime Chagnon said Monday. The pension fund giant said last month it backs the family’s plan to build Atlantic Broadband with an acquisition-based growth strategy.

The Caisse invested US$315-million in Atlantic Broadband in 2017 to help pay for the purchase of a rival U.S. cable company. The revised takeover bid from Altice and Rogers unveiled Sunday values the Caisse’s 21-per-cent stake in Atlantic at roughly US$819-million.

Rogers vowed last month to ramp up spending in Quebec if the takeover bid is successful. The initial offer, which was for $10.3-billion, failed to win support from Gestion Audem Inc.. The company, which is controlled by the Audet family, owns 69 per cent of the voting rights in Cogeco but holds just 3.3 per cent of the equity.

Rogers is Cogeco’s largest shareholders, owning about a third of the equity in both companies – an investment that goes back two decades. If the takeover bid is unsuccessful, analysts say Rogers will likely sell its stakes, which are worth approximately $1.7-billion.

With a report from Nicolas Van Praet.

