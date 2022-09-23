Crypto exchange Coinsquare Ltd. is planning to acquire competing cryptocurrency trading platform CoinSmart Financial Inc. for around $29-million in cash and shares, as tokens such as bitcoin continue to plunge amid heightened volatility for the digital asset market.

The definitive agreement, announced in joint statements by both Toronto-based companies late Thursday, is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year. It is a move that will put two of Canada’s biggest crypto companies under the same roof, giving them just over 1 million customers altogether and more than $350-million in digital assets under custody as a whole.

The deal includes an upfront purchase price of $3-million in cash and the issuance of 5,222,222 shares of Coinsquare, which is privately-held, to CoinSmart, which trades on the NEO Exchange. Coinsquare shares are valued at $5.02, according to the most recent financial results for Vancouver-based Mogo Inc., Coinsquare’s largest shareholder.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, CoinSmart may be eligible to receive around $25-million in further payments from Coinsquare, contingent upon the future performance of two business lines: CoinSmart’s SmartPay and its OTC (over-the-counter) trading business. SmartPay is CoinSmart’s digital tool that accepts crypto payments, then converts it to fiat currency for same-day payouts wired to a bank account; while OTC trading allows brokers to buy large amounts of crypto directly from a dealer instead of using a public exchange.

Over the next three years, CoinSmart may receive $20-million in cash pursuant to this earnout for SmartPay. And by the end of 2023, up to 1,100,000 Coinsquare shares may be paid to CoinSmart based on the revenue generated by its OTC trading, according to terms under the agreement.

After the transaction has closed, Coinsquare will take over the management at CoinSmart and acquire its operating subsidiary, Simply Digital Technologies Inc. Still, CoinSmart will hold a nearly 12-per-cent ownership stake in Coinsquare on a pro-forma basis, the companies said.

The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for all 13 provincial and territorial securities commissions, first issued guidelines in early 2021 about how to regulate crypto exchanges. Since then, regulators have increased their scrutiny over the crypto industry, but guidelines from one territory to the next have largely remained a patchwork across Canada.

Several crypto companies have merged their operations this year, as the high cost of regulation collided with a global tailspin for cryptocurrencies at large.

Coinsquare’s acquisition of CoinSmart is another step toward nationwide consolidation for the digital asset and blockchain industry. But it also positions Coinsquare in direct competition with another large player: WonderFi Technologies Inc., which has been on an acquisition spree as of late, buying up Coinberry Ltd. and Bitbuy Technologies Inc. earlier this year, then Blockchain Foundry Inc. in September.

Martin Piszel, chief executive officer at Coinsquare, said the cryptocurrency market is undergoing “immense change” at the moment, and that regulators are creating the roadmap for companies in Canada. “This has led to an ever-increasing cost structure and additional complexity in operating a viable crypto exchange,” Mr. Piszel said in a statement.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman believes a large, combined company is best suited for future growth and expansion of crypto in Canada. “While the crypto market is in the building phase of its life cycle, this transaction will provide the torque needed to be in a favourable position entering the next bull run,” Mr. Hartzman said.

On Friday, bitcoin was trading for around US$18,900, which is down by more than 70 per cent from late last year in November and around 6 per cent over the past week. Other cryptocurrencies have also tumbled, such as ethereum, which was trading at around US$1,302.

More to come...