The Commissioner of Competition has notified Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. that it plans to oppose their $26-billion merger at the Competition Tribunal, the telecom companies said in a combined statement early Saturday morning.

Rogers and Shaw said they intend to oppose the competition commissioner’s application to block the takeover, which would combine two of the country’s largest cable networks.

“Rogers and Shaw remain committed to the transaction, which is in the best interests of Canada and Canadians because of the significant long-term benefits it will bring for consumers, businesses and the economy. The companies have offered to address concerns regarding the possible impact of the transaction on Canada’s competitive wireless market by proposing the full divesture of Shaw’s wireless business, Freedom Mobile,” the companies said in a statement, noting that they are currently engaged in the process of selling Freedom, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier.

The Globe reported on Friday that bankers representing Toronto-based Rogers have reached out to Quebecor Inc.’s bankers to discuss the sale of Freedom, which has roughly two million wireless customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

