Competition Bureau rejects Corus sale of two channels to Bell Media

Corus Entertainment Inc. says the Commissioner of Competition has blocked the sale of its French-language specialty channels Historia and Series+ to Bell Media Inc.
When the companies announced the sale in October 2017, they valued the transaction at about $200-million.
Corus says the companies are reviewing the decision.
The company says it will provide further updates in due course.
In addition to Competition Act approval, the deal requires approval from the CRTC.
Corus owns specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations as well as other assets.
