Commons committee recommends 50 cent optional fee to subsidize internet for low-income Canadians

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Commons committee recommends 50 cent optional fee to subsidize internet for low-income Canadians

Jordan Press
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A House of Commons committee is recommending the government consider adding a little extra to internet and wireless bills so those who can afford it can help those having a hard time covering costs.

The Commons industry committee suggests the federal government increase service costs by 50 cents for Canadians who are willing, and able, to afford the extra charge to “come to the aid of neighbours that cannot afford high prices.”

The report goes on to suggest the government create a benefit for large band services that would run for the remainder of the pandemic to further drive down costs for low-income earners, seniors, or workers who have lost their jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Unemployed Canadians and seniors are among the lowest online users in the country, based on Statistics Canada data on internet use made public today.

The statistics agency says about six in 10 seniors over age 75 used the internet in 2020, below the national average of just over nine in 10.

Similarly, the agency reports 85 per cent of unemployed workers were internet users last year.

They were among several groups that the agency identified as being part of gaps in a connected Canada where usage has dramatically changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Statistics Canada report found that 27 per cent of Canadians spent 20 hours or more online for personal use last year, up from 19 per cent in 2018, not including the hours spent watching streamed content.

Along with rising usage for personal and professional reasons was online shopping: The agency says 82 per cent of Canadians shopped online in 2020, up from 73 per cent in 2018, while spending rose to $84.4 billion last year compared with $57.4 billion two years earlier.

Given rising internet usage, the industry committee in its report made a nod to affordability concerns for telecommunication services.

Story continues below advertisement

The report noted that while prices have been on a downward trajectory in recent years, they are still too high for much of the population with some people having to choose between buying food or wireless services.

Part of the problem as the committee sees it is that there is no standard for what constitutes an affordable rate, meaning there is no guideline for any initiatives companies and stakeholders embark upon.

MPs says the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission should set that standard to reduce the price of consumer packages.

Tacked on to the end of the report is a call from New Democrats to have the CRTC more actively drive down consumer prices.

“The only definitive way to ensure this is price regulation, which was used previously in the telecom market to successfully build a universal and, at that time, affordable landline service,” the NDP opinion reads.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies