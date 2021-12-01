The Competition Bureau is challenging GFL Environmental Inc.’s $927-million acquisition of Terrapure Environmental Inc. over concerns about the consolidation of waste management services in Western Canada.

The bureau said in a press release that it is challenging the transaction, which closed in August, because it has “likely substantially lessened” competition in oil recycling services and industrial waste services in parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Prior to the transaction, Terrapure was GFL’s closest competitor in many IWS and ORS markets in Western Canada,” it said. “A Bureau review found that the elimination of this rivalry is likely to result in increased prices and reduced service quality for customers.”

The Competition Bureau said it has filed an application to the Competition Tribunal for a court order requiring GFL to sell any assets that substantially reduce competition in Western Canada.

In March, GFL announced the deal to acquire all of Terrapure’s assets except for its battery recycling business. At the time, GFL chief executive Patrick Dovigi said the two companies offer the same services, which would create cross-selling opportunities and allow GFL to enter new regions, like Atlantic Canada. At the time, the company said that the acquisition would generate $45-million in adjusted annual net income.

In a statement, GFL said it “intends to work co-operatively with the Competition Bureau to resolve this matter.” Shares of GFL on the Toronto Stock Exchange dipped 3.5 per cent on Wednesday at midday trading.

“We see the news today ... as having a fundamentally neutral impact,” RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Walter Spracklin wrote in a note on Wednesday. GFL said in its statement that the locations identified by the bureau generate approximately $30-million in annual revenue, which is a fraction of the revenue it expects Terrapure to earn.

“GFL expected Terrapure to generate $375MM in revenues this year, with total potential remedies representing 8 per cent or less of the acquired total,” Mr. Spracklin wrote.

“Second, we do not see the Competition Bureau’s announcement today as indicative of a longer-term regulatory headwind on GFL’s ability to close future deals.”

The Terrapure deal was part of GFL’s efforts to consolidate the highly fragmented waste-management industry in North America. In October, the company said it had completed 31 acquisitions year-to-date, deploying approximately $2-billion.

The bureau is challenging another transaction in the waste management industry that has already closed. It is seeking to undo Secure Energy Services Inc.’s $478-million acquisition of Tervita Corp. The bureau argued that consolidation of the two large waste-management services firms, which serve oil and gas companies in Western Canada, would harm customers, who would likely pay higher prices.

