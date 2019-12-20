 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Competition Bureau challenges purchase of Manitoba grain elevator

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Competition Bureau is challenging the acquisition of a grain elevator in Manitoba by Parrish and Heimbecker from Louis Dreyfus Co.

The bureau says it has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking an order requiring P&H to sell either its own elevator in Moosomin, Sask., or the newly acquired elevator in Virden, Man.

The regulator says P&H controls both grain elevators which were close competitors along a 180-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The acquisition eliminates the rivalry, the bureau says.

P&H announced in September a deal to acquire 10 Louis Dreyfus locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The deal significantly increased its grain and crop input footprint across Western Canada.

