 Skip to main content

Report on Business Competition Bureau creates new role to target unethical practices in digital marketplace

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Competition Bureau creates new role to target unethical practices in digital marketplace

Megan Devlin
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Since a young age, George McDonald says he’s been “obsessed with fairness.”

Now, he is stepping into a newly created role with the Competition Bureau. As the bureau’s first chief digital enforcement officer, Mr. McDonald’s mission is to protect Canadians from deceptive marketing and fraud online.

“It’s making sure people aren’t being misled, and they’re getting a quality product or a quality service in the way that they would think they are," Mr. McDonald, who started in the role on July 2, said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal agency’s mandate is to ensure Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace. With more goods and services being bought and sold online as opposed to in bricks-and-mortar stores, it’s imperative that the Competition Bureau be able to enforce the rule of law in those spaces as well as in physical ones, according to Mr. McDonald. To do this, he’s aiming to modernize the Competition Bureau’s tools and strategies to do its work more effectively in digital spaces. It’s about unethical technologies in contrast with ethical technologies.

“We’re looking to make sure those technologies are being used in the right ways, from a competition perspective, and not to give unfair advantage,” he said.

One example of unethical technology, he said, would be a robot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to put comments on a website attesting to how great a certain product is.

“So you might have 1,000 reviews on a website, and not a single one is done by a human,” Mr. McDonald said. “It’s really deceptive in its nature, and it’s designed to look real.”

An ethical use of AI, on the other hand, would be a chat robot that can help a customer make purchasing decisions, such as which jacket to buy for a ski trip, by pulling weather data from the mountain destination and comparing it against outerwear specifications.

Competition Bureau commissioner Matthew Boswell said part of Mr. McDonald’s job will be liaising with law-enforcement organizations worldwide to learn what kinds of tools they use to catch evidence of digital crime.

“We need to bring cases against the people that are breaking the law,” Mr. Boswell said. “In order to bring cases, you have to have the right tools to capture the evidence so you can present it in court.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. McDonald brings a background in analytics to the role, saying he likes “the puzzle that is the data.”

He wants to streamline the bureau’s processes and enable it to actively monitor for illegal activity in the digital sphere, rather than reacting when told about things that are suspect.

It’s important now, Mr. McDonald thinks, because “you’ve got companies that are bigger than they’ve ever been, and have more data than there’s ever been.”

He comes to the federal government from International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), where he was an associate partner and senior account leader, through the Interchange Canada program. It allows people in the private sector to work for the government for up to three years while keeping their old job and salary.

Mr. McDonald will stay with the Competition Bureau for up to two years, at which point the bureau will decide whether to appoint a permanent chief digital enforcement officer.

“If I can leave one thing behind, it’s a readiness in the team to shift with the digital economy,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter