Competition Bureau says SiriusXM Canada agrees to pay $3.3-million penalty

The Competition Bureau says SiriusXM Canada has agreed to pay a $3.3-million penalty after an investigation into the satellite radio and streaming company’s subscription plan pricing.

In addition, Sirius will pay $30,000 for the costs of the bureau’s investigation.

The competition regulator says its investigation concluded that, outside of Quebec, Sirius advertised its satellite radio and streaming subscription plans at prices that were not attainable due to an additional mandatory fee, a practice known as drip pricing.

The bureau says the additional mandatory fee increased the monthly cost of a plan by 10 to 20 per cent.

As part of the agreement, Sirius agreed to not use drip pricing nor promote subscription plans at prices that are not attainable.

The company will also improve its compliance program and implement new procedures to comply with the law.