Canada’s Competition Bureau said Friday that a federal court had granted an order forcing Google to produce records for a new investigation into the search giant’s advertising business.

Google is the world’s biggest digital advertising company by revenue, and brought in US$147-billion from ads last year. The Competition Bureau said that it’s seeking to study the company’s advertising practices to see if they drive up ad prices, reduce choice or prevent other ad-tech services from innovating.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the bureau said that there is no conclusion of any wrongdoing and that its investigation into the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary is continuing. In a separate investigation that concluded in 2016, the anti-trust watchdog found Google had used anti-competitive clauses in the terms and conditions of a piece of its AdWords program, which the company agreed to remove. Though that investigation was broad, and extended to Google’s search capabilities, it did not find any other evidence of anti-competitive practices.

Anti-trust enforcers around the world have increased their scrutiny of Big Tech’s dominance in recent years, particularly as companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. have reaped historic revenues to become some of the world’s biggest companies. Google and Alphabet have faced billions of dollars in fines and numerous lawsuits from the European Union, the U.S. Department of Justice and dozens of U.S. states over allegations of anti-competitive practices in various business lines, including advertising.

In an e-mailed statement, Google spokesperson Molly Morgan said that Google’s thousands of customers in Canada use its ad products “because they’re competitive and effective,” but that the company will work with the Competition Bureau “to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to Canadian businesses and consumers.”

The Competition Bureau declined to make Commissioner Matthew Boswell available for an interview, citing a legal requirement for the bureau to conduct its investigation in private.

Blacklock’s Reporter first revealed the bureau’s investigation last week before the court order was issued, reporting that the probe launched in December. It is said to focus on YouTube’s video ads.

