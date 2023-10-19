Canada needs to modernize its competition laws and find new ways to promote competition among businesses, the country’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday, citing a study of data from 2000 to 2020 that found competitive intensity had fallen over the years.

“The result of this decline in competitive intensity is that both consumers and businesses have seen fewer of the benefits that a more competitive economy has to offer, such as lower prices, greater choice and more innovation,” Canada’s Competition Bureau said in a statement.

