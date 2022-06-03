Canada’s Commissioner of Competition has taken an “unreasonable” position and has failed to demonstrate that Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would substantially reduce competition in the wireless market, Rogers says.

Toronto-based Rogers, which first announced its landmark deal to acquire Calgary-based Shaw in March 2021, on Friday filed its response to the Competition Bureau’s attempt to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies.

“The Commissioner cannot establish that the transaction will result in a substantial lessening of competition in wireless services, and any alleged impact on competition is far outweighed by the transaction’s efficiencies,” the document reads. Rogers is asking the tribunal to dismiss the bureau’s application and award Rogers costs.

The competition watchdog has argued in documents filed with the Competition Tribunal that the merger would result in higher prices, poorer service quality and fewer choices for consumers, particularly for mobile phone services.

The bureau’s case focuses on potential harm to Canada’s wireless industry if Rogers were permitted to acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, the country’s fourth-largest wireless carrier. The bureau has also argued that separating Freedom Mobile from Shaw’s network infrastructure would reduce the carrier’s ability to offer bundled services.

Rogers has vowed to sell all of Freedom Mobile – including its wireless licenses, retail stores, cellphone towers and customer accounts – and is in the midst of a sale process for the carrier. However, none of the proposed deals that Rogers has put in front of regulators are sufficient to maintain wireless competition, the watchdog argues.

Although details of those proposed agreements are redacted in the bureau’s filings, The Globe has previously reported that Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a New York-based private equity fund that owns rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc., is among the potential buyers that Rogers has presented to regulators.

Rogers has also presented regulators with an offer from a consortium that includes British Columbia First Nations, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, infrastructure investor Fengate Asset Management and the Aquilini family, which owns the Vancouver Canucks, The Globe has reported. More recently, Rogers has entered into negotiations with Quebecor Inc., owner of Montreal-based telecom Videotron Ltd.

Freedom has about two million subscribers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and has been credited with driving wireless competition in recent years.

The watchdog had also filed a separate application seeking a temporary injunction to prevent Rogers and Shaw from closing the deal. On Monday, the bureau announced that Rogers and Shaw have agreed to delay the closing until they either reach a deal with the Commissioner of Competition or win a challenge in front of the Competition Tribunal.

