Competition watchdog says big telecoms should be required to sell temporary network access to some regional carriers

The Competition Bureau is recommending that Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. be required to sell temporary access to their wireless networks to certain regional carriers.

In a submission to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) published Monday, the bureau says that such a requirement would spur greater competition and lead to lower wireless bills.

However, the bureau said that Canada’s large national carriers should only be required to sell temporary access to those regional carriers that plan to invest in and expand their own networks, in order to prevent network quality from declining over the long term.

The CRTC will hold a public hearing next year on the state of the wireless industry and has said its preliminary view is that the national carriers should be forced to sell network access to wireless resellers, which are known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The bureau said it found that in areas serviced by regional carriers such as Freedom Mobile, which is owned by Shaw Communications Inc., and Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron, wireless prices can be as much as 35 to 40 per cent lower.

“We recommend that the CRTC introduce a policy that allows regional competitors to expand into new markets to ensure that all Canadians can benefit from lower prices, greater choice and more innovation in wireless services,” Matthew Boswell, the commissioner of competition, said in a statement.

