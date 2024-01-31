CGI Inc. GIB-A-T reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based business and technology consulting firm says it earned $389.8-million or $1.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $382.4-million or $1.60 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

CGI says it its profit excluding specific items amounted to $1.83 per diluted share, up from $1.66 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $3.60-billion, up from $3.45-billion a year earlier.

Excluding foreign currency variations, CGI says revenue grew by 1.5 per cent year-over-year.