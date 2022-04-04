Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on March 3, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canadians are increasingly worried that consumer prices will keep shooting up while wages stagnate, a sign that inflation expectations are becoming unmoored and the Bank of Canada may have to move aggressively to raise interest rates.

According to the central bank’s latest consumer expectations survey, published Monday, consumers think the rate of inflation will be around 5 per cent next year and around 4.6 per cent in two years’ time. By contrast, survey respondents thought their wages would only grow by around 2 per cent.

“This is a source of dissatisfaction for them,” the central bank noted. The survey was conducted in the second half of February, with follow up consultations in March.

A separate survey of businesses found that companies also expect inflation to remain high over the next few years, with many reporting increased labour and input costs and saying that they expect to pass these cost increases on to customers.

The pair of surveys adds to the argument that the Bank of Canada may need to make an oversized interest rate hike at its upcoming rate decision on April 13. Canada’s top central bankers have hinted in speeches over the past month that a 0.5 percentage point rate increase is on the table. Usually, the bank moves in 0.25 percentage point increments.

The bank raised its policy interest rate to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent in early March – the first rate hike since 2018, and the first move in what is expected to be a rapid monetary policy tightening cycle.

“If we still needed to cement the case for a half-point rate hike in April, the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook survey provided it, at least in terms of inflation expectations,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce chief economist Avery Shenfeld wrote in a note to clients.

“The bank will take note that a strong majority see inflation over 3 per cent for the next two years, and that’s something that the bank wants to lean against,” he said.

Central bankers pay close attention to inflation expectations, because where consumers and businesses think inflation is going has a direct bearing on where prices end up. With inflation hitting a three-decade high of 5.7 per cent in February, the worry is that today’s inflation will become baked into people’s expectations for future inflation, making the Bank of Canada’s job much harder.

“The lesson from history is that if inflation expectations become unmoored, it becomes much more costly to get inflation back to target,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in early March.

While short- and medium-term inflation expectations have risen sharply, longer-term expectations remain relatively well anchored, the surveys found. Consumers expect inflation to be around 3 per cent in five years’ time, which is below the survey’s historical average. Fewer than 10 per cent of business survey respondents thought inflation would be substantially above 2 per cent in three to four years.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, cautioned against taking too much solace in these longer-term survey findings.

“Reading between the lines, it seems like inflation expectations are gradually becoming unmoored. Even though respondents see inflationary pressures fading as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions subside, the Bank of Canada needs to be on high alert to keep longer-term expectations anchored,” Mr. Mendes wrote in a note to clients.

“In an attempt to ward off a further move in inflation expectations, it’s time for the Bank of Canada to unleash some ‘shock and awe,’ ” he added.

“A faster pace of rate hikes won’t do very much to change inflation’s destination a couple of years from now. That will be determined by the ultimate level of rates. Still, it’s clear that the Bank of Canada needs to take drastic action to show Canadians that the 2 per cent inflation target is still sacrosanct.”

Alongside taking stock of inflation expectations, the business survey found that business conditions remain extremely tight. Companies are seeing strong demand for their products, but many are struggling with labour shortages and supply chain problems. A record-high four out of five businesses said they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand.

The survey was conducted before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has further disrupted supply chains and pushed up commodity prices. In a follow-up survey conducted online in early March, around half of the respondents said they anticipate their businesses will be affected by the conflict, largely through higher energy prices and further supply chain problems.

