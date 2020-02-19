Consumers face delays, complications when escalating complaints against Big Six banks, watchdog says

Canada’s financial consumer watchdog says customers of the Big Six banks are being hit with delays and complications when they try to escalate complaints and most simply give up.
In a review released on Wednesday, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) found that while banks resolve the majority of complaints quickly and to the consumer’s satisfaction, consumers face delays and complications when escalating their complaint beyond the first point of contact - such as a customer service representative in a branch or call centre.
As well, FCAC estimates that more than 90 per cent of consumers whose complaint was not resolved to their satisfaction at the first point of contact did not escalate their complaint, suggesting the escalation process is not straightforward or easy for consumers.
“Escalation procedures put the onus on consumers to navigate a complex system that is slow and cumbersome, resulting in a significant proportion of these consumers becoming dissatisfied and abandoning their complaint,” said the FCAC in the review.
In Canada, the resolution system for bank complaints uses a combination of internal handling procedures and external complaint bodies. This is the first review on complaint procedures FCAC has conducted, and it estimates that consumers brought over 5 million complaints to banks in 2018.
Top initial customer complaints included issues preventing access to funds, banking fees, transaction errors and unauthorized access to funds or fraud in account. Escalated complaints range from issues with mortgages, deposit accounts and sales practices at the banks.
The review found that 73 per cent of Canadians who experienced a problem with their bank contacted the bank directly about the issue.
However, 41 per cent reported at least one barrier when attempting to get their complaint resolved.
Part of the problem, says FCAC, is that most consumers are unaware of external complaint bodies who handle escalations, such as the ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office (ADRBO) or the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).
The review of how Canada’s Big Six banks are handling customer complaints comes at a time when consumers are beginning to pay closer attention to the financial products and fees they are paying for banking services. The review was requested by the Minister of Finance in the 2018 Fall Economic Statement after an earlier review on sales practices identified a number of concerns about banks’ complaint handling procedures.
“A critical element in a well-functioning financial system is an efficient and effective method for consumers to get their problems resolved,” said Judith Robertson, commissioner at FCAC in a statement. “Mistakes will happen, but when the process works well, it builds trust and confidence in financial institutions and in the system of oversight.”
In its most recent review, FCAC found that banks’ complaint handing procedures are generally “effective, accessible and timely” for relatively simple complaints that can typically be resolved with frontline staff such as bank branch employees.
However, banks’ procedures are much “less effective, accessible and timely” when consumers escalate more complex complaints to higher levels of staff such as senior complaint officers or external bodies. One major concern is that, contrary to FCAC guidelines, banks are not facilitating complaint escalations, a hurdle that is compounded by the fact the process is not easy to navigate, says FCAC.
In addition, the review found that while the external complaints bodies meet most of the regulatory requirements, there are deficiencies and opportunities for improvement – such as the length of time it takes to resolve a complaint.
For majority of cases, external bodies must provide a consumer with a resolution or final recommendation within 120 days of opening the investigation; however FCAC expects most complaints to be resolved “more quickly”.
From the time a consumer first submits a complaint to an external body, FCAC found that it took ADRBO 156 days and OBSI 112 days to propose final recommendations.
In almost 80 per cent of complaints reviewed, consumers expressed frustration at the length of time it took.
“There are ways to make the process more efficient, such as by improving the transfer of information about complaints from banks to [external bodies],” said FCAC. “This is a shared responsibility.”
FCAC says it will address the deficiencies found in its review through its ongoing supervision as well as provide further guidance on its “expectations” to the banks and external bodies in the coming months.