Copperleaf soars in TSX debut, joining B.C.’s burgeoning billion-dollar tech club

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has joined the swelling ranks of British Columbian technology companies valued at $1-billion after soaring in its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday.
At midday, shares in the decision analytics software maker are at $23.35, up 35 per cent from its issue price of $15 apiece, set late Wednesday. That gave the company, led by CEO Judi Hess, a valuation in excess of $1-billion, making it one of the few women-led technology companies in Canada to achieve a 10-figure valuation.
The $140-million offering – the first tech IPO on the TSX since July – received strong demand from investors, drawing $1.4-billion in pre-issue orders, a source familiar with the deal said. That was more than 10 times the initial offering size of $125-million, which was increased in size Wednesday. The offering price was also well above the $11 to $13 per share range set out by the company in regulatory filings last month. Close to 70 per cent of the offering went to US-based investors, with most of the balance going to Canadian accounts.
The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source as they are not authorized to discuss the matter.
The IPO makes Copperleaf at least the 11th B.C. company in the past year to achieve a valuation of $1-billion in a financing or acquisition transaction, fortifying the west coast’s reputation as one of the country’s leading centres for innovation and wealth creation.
Other Vancouver-area companies to reach that level in that period via an initial public offering include antibody developer AbCellera Biologics Inc., online course platform Thinkific Labs Inc. and Telus Corp. spinoff Telus International (Cda) Inc. Agriculture technology provider SemiosBio Technologies Inc., enterprise software makers Themis Solutions Inc. (better known as Clio), Visier Inc. and Trulioo Information Services Inc, digital collectibles pioneer Dapper Labs and green building products maker Nexii Building Solutions all surpassed that level through private capital financings; while risk and compliance software maker Galvanize Inc. was purchased by Diligent Corp. early this year for US$1-billion. Victoria bitcoin mining company Blockstream Corporation Inc achieved a US$3.2-billion valuation when it raised US$210-million this past summer.
Copperleaf kicked off the fall’s IPO slate on the TSX last month and has been closely watched as a bellwether of continued investor interest in new issues by Canadian technology companies after an unprecedented throng earlier in the pandemic. Fourteen tech companies went public on the exchange in the 12 months ended this past July. That compares to just 12 that went public on Canada’s senior exchange in the 11 years ended December 2019.
Close on Copperleaf’s heels is Toronto investor relations software provider Q4 Inc., which is resuming its march to an IPO this month after delaying its public listing process in June. Online learning provider D2L Corp. of Kitchener is also set to launch its long-awaited IPO this month. Other companies proceeding with IPO plans on the TSX include subprime lender Propel Holdings Inc. and Montreal online advertising exchange provider Sharethrough Inc., which both filed preliminary prospectuses recently.
Copperleaf sells artificial intelligence-powered optimization software to large companies with extensive physical assets such as utilities and transportation infrastructure giants, who use the product to analyze, plan and budget how to spend their capital budgets over multiyear periods. Revenue in the first six months of 2021 was $30.7-million, up 78 per cent from the first half of 2020. Revenue for all of last year was $44.5-million, and $36.9-million in 2019. The company has 62 clients, up from 39 at the end of 2019. In its prospectus, the company said it had never lost a customer. The company was profitable in 2018 but has since dipped into the red as it increased spending to fuel its growth and shift its business model to sell its software by subscription.
Copperleaf’s successful IPO is a win for Vancouver’s Pender Growth Fund Inc., an early backer of the company, and which controls 7.7-million shares. Other big investors prior to the offering include chairman Amos Michelson and Export Development Canada.
Pender said in a release Thursday that at the $15 issue price, the net asset value of its fund portfolio that holds the Copperleaf shares had jumped by 39 per cent, to $16.99 a share.
“Judi Hess and her team have built Copperleaf into a globally recognized company providing high business value to its customers - having never lost a customer that has implemented its software is remarkable and evidence of this,” Pender managing partner Maria Pacella said in a release.
The IPO was co-led by Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit, BMO Captal Markets and William Blair, while other underwriters in the syndicate included CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.