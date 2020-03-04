Coronavirus disrupting business travel as companies restrict trips and cancel conferences

Coronavirus fears are leading to significant disruptions in business travel, as companies restrict employees from going abroad. A growing number of international conferences have been cancelled, and some companies are telling employees returning from affected areas to avoid coming into the office for several weeks upon their return.
Employees of Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. now require approval from senior leaders to travel outside Canada, the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, where its primary head offices are located. Enbridge Inc. has limited non-essential travel, while its executives and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are no longer going to Texas next week to speak at the world’s largest global energy conference after its cancellation. The law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP has advised staff to “consider the risks” of both business and personal travel, asking firm members who leave Canada to check in before returning to the office in case it tightens its policy.
This could be just the beginning of businesses shifting operations while the virus continues its global spread. Executive teams are proceeding cautiously, planning for a potential pandemic, developing self-quarantine leave processes and remote-work policies in case the virus makes a more significant domestic impact.
“I think people are being careful and planning ahead for the worst, but also doing it in a principled, respectful sort of way,” said Shane Todd, an employment law partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Toronto who has been advising Canadian business clients on coronavirus preparedness. "I think as the situation gets worse – and they tell us the situation will get worse – that will test our resolve and the plans we’ve put in place. But I think generally the business community is in good shape in Canada.”
Conference Board of Canada senior economist Robyn Gibbard said that cancelled conferences and business meetings could hinder companies from winning key investments or sales. “It’s yet another way that the echoes of this could be felt for years down the road,” he said, noting that it was “too soon to say for sure” how great the consequences could be and that teleconferences could offer partial relief.
Canadian companies with global operations have already grappled with operational consequences of COVID-19 as it infects a growing number of victims worldwide. Sun Life Financial Inc. has implemented daily health monitoring of its employees in mainland China and Hong Kong as it warned last month that sales could slow in the region. Mississauga-based mobile communications software firm SOTI Inc., one of Canada’s largest private software companies with operations in 28 countries, estimates it has already lost US$10-million in revenue opportunities and US$2-million in wasted travel and event costs.
SOTI has faced delayed shipments from its supply chain in China and has cancelled any overseas travel. It expects executives to miss the opening of a new office in Sweden this month, potentially missing even further sales opportunities. “We’ll be fine, because we have money in the bank,” said chief executive Carl Rodrigues. “But companies running on the edge will have layoffs.”
The country's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, has advised employees to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, mainland China and other specific areas affected by the virus, spokesperson Gillian McArdle said. Spokespeople for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada said staff now need authorization from senior managers for non-essential travel.
Banks have also been reviewing business continuity plans, which include protocols to allow staff to work remotely, and for communicating with staff about how to mitigate health risks.
There is no single approach to handling business travel, even among companies within the same industry. Grocer Metro Inc., which said it does not typically have employees travel to China, has not imposed any business-travel restrictions. Sobeys Inc., however, cancelled all non-essential international travel.
“Employees returning from China and other high-risk travel locations have been provided with a 14-day paid leave to self-quarantine,” said Sobeys spokesperson Jacquelin Weatherbee.
Global law firm Dentons cancelled a seminar this week at the massive Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto. Spokesperson Lisa Milligan said it was related to a firm policy that "all non-essential, cross-border travel be curtailed through the end of March.”
E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. last week cancelled its flagship Unite conference scheduled for Toronto in May, with early plans to hold a virtual event instead for its partner developers.
The risks of coronavirus have also begun spilling into sports and entertainment. Canadian musicians including Avril Lavigne and Wolf Parade have cancelled tours due to the exposure to airports and the virus’s threat to fans. Hockey Canada, meanwhile, advised associations across the country to not let players share water bottles and for team staff to wear protective gloves when handling team laundry.
The notice from Mark Aubry, the governing body’s chief medical officer, said players should change the way they congratulate each other after a game: “fist bump with hockey gloves on, instead of shaking hands.”
With reports from Susan Krashinsky Robertson, Emma Graney, Christine Dobby, Clare O’Hara, Sean Silcoff, James Bradshaw and Eric Atkins.