 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus is pushing Italy toward fourth recession since 2008, and EU economic contagion is likely

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Rome
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

If there is a European country that can ill afford the coronavirus outbreak, it is Italy. The European Union’s third-largest economy and Group of Seven member never got its act together after the financial crisis and is on the verge of its fourth recession in a dozen years.

And now a fresh Italian downturn could drag down the rest of the EU with it. The Italian economy, though weak, is still big – bigger than Canada’s – and its supply lines in the largely borderless EU are tightly connected with those of Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria. Germany, which was flatlining even before the COVID-19 virus was detected in China in December, is especially vulnerable.

The outbreak in Italy is the largest outside Asia. On Friday, there were three confirmed cases. By Tuesday, the number was 322, with 11 fatalities.

Story continues below advertisement

Worse, there is little sign the virus has been fully contained, even though a dozen towns in northern Italy, most of them near Milan, were placed in lockdown over the weekend. On Tuesday, two cases were reported in Tuscany, in central Italy, and one in Sicily. A hotel in the Canary Islands went into quarantine after one of its guests, an Italian doctor, tested positive for the virus.

Nerves are fraying because Patient Zero, the virus’s first carrier in Italy, has yet to be identified. He or she could still be wandering around, spreading the virus.

The explosion of cases in Italy has freaked out investors across Europe. Monday was a bloodbath in the markets, especially on the Milan bourse, which fell 5.4 per cent, its biggest drop since 2016. The selloff continued Tuesday, though at a slower pace. Milan and other normally industrious and buzzy cities in the wealthy north were turning into ghost towns as public events such as festivals were cancelled and museums, schools and bars closed their doors.

Open this photo in gallery

Tables sit empty outside a bar during aperitivo hour in Milan on Feb. 24, 2020.

Andrea Mantovani/The New York Times News Service

Only a week or two ago, some investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, were telling their clients that the economic hell scenarios might be overblown. They studied the trajectory of SARS, swine flu and other outbreaks and determined that this coronavirus would also politely fade away. In other words, a buying opportunity was about to present itself.

Then came Italy, and all bets that COVID-19 would go down in history as a minor economic blip, to be forgotten by the spring, were suddenly off. In a Tuesday tweet, British economist Andrew Sentance, a former rate-setter at the Bank of England, said, “We never know what will create the next global recession, but the fear created by the coronavirus is a strong candidate.”

Italy has been a laggard among the big EU economies since the financial crisis. Burdened with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 135 per cent, banks laden with non-performing loans, a bad case of deindustrialization, an allergy to economic reform and a string of fragile and ineffective governments, Italy has slogged through three recessions since 2008.

A fourth seemed imminent even before the coronavirus travelled around the world. In the final quarter of 2019, the Italian GDP shrank 0.3 per cent, and many economists think a repeat performance in the first quarter of 2020 is likely, putting the country into technical recession – defined as two successive negative quarters.

Story continues below advertisement

The virus could not have been better targeted to muck up the economy. Its epicentre is the region of Lombardy, dominated by Milan, the country’s commercial capital. It also hit the adjacent region of Veneto, whose capital is Venice. Those two regions are responsible for 30 per cent of GDP and are essentially in lockdown.

The regions are prolific exporters of high-value goods, including food, fashion, furniture, industrial robots and medicines. In recent years, Italy has been a goods-and-services export powerhouse – the one sector that has thrived, sparing the wider economy from permanent basket-case status. If the virus hammers exports, Italy will face a heap of economic woes.

Tourism is already in crisis. Who wants to carry a knapsack full of face masks through the empty streets of Northern Italy. Shares of EasyJet and Ryanair, the big discount carriers that count Italy as one of their top destinations, got slaughtered Monday and fell again Tuesday. The contagion hit hotel chains, too.

Italy is virtually powerless to limit the economic damage as the coronavirus spreads. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s tight enforcement of quarantines in the north is the right strategy. Relaxing them early would flirt with disaster; the lockdowns are designed to prevent deaths, not spread fear. His government’s stretched finances mean it will lack the firepower to launch a hefty stimulus package if a recession does come. The European Central Bank is out of ammunition too. Italy’s only option, it appears, is to beg the EU’s budget gnomes to give it some flexibility on its deficit limits.

The World Health Organization is not calling COVID-19 a pandemic – yet. But it’s already turning into an economic pandemic, and Italy is at the centre of it in Europe. Italy’s neighbours are watching with alarm.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies