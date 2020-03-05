 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Coronavirus risks outweighed housing market concerns, Poloz says after Bank of Canada rate cut

Bill Curry
OTTAWA
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the need to buffer the economic harm of the COVID-19 virus outweighed the bank’s long-standing concern that lower interest rates could fan the flames of an already hot housing market.

In his first public comments since the bank cut its key lending rate by 50 basis points Wednesday, Mr. Poloz told a Toronto business audience that the general downturn caused by the virus is likely to mute the impact of the rate cut on the housing market.

“Governing council agreed that the downside risks to the economy today are more than sufficient to outweigh our continuing concern about financial vulnerabilities,” he said, according to his prepared remarks. “Indeed, declining consumer confidence would naturally lead to reduced activity in the housing market, rather than contribute to froth.”

The Bank of Canada’s 50 basis point rate cut came one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a rate cut of the same size. Finance ministers and central bankers of the G7 pledged coordinated action this week to support the global economy as the virus spreads.

After the Bank of Canada cut its overnight lending rate from 1.75 per cent to 1.25 per cent Wednesday, Canada’s major banks followed by reducing their prime lending rates from 3.95 per cent to 3.45 per cent. Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said this week that the rate cuts “will put housing on steroids.”

Interest rate cuts are aimed at spurring economic activity through increased borrowing. However, the bank has long identified high household debt levels as a concern.

Mr. Poloz said there is still uncertainty as to the degree of economic harm the virus will cause. Disruptions in China, where the virus first appeared, is having ripple effects on global supply chains. Travel-related sectors are seeing the immediate consequences as businesses and tourists cancel trips.

“A lot has happened in the past six weeks,” Mr. Poloz said. “In particular, the global economy will, at the very least, be significantly disrupted by COVID-19 in the first half of the year. It is possible that the global economy will snap back quickly after health professionals have managed the situation and conditions have returned to normal. However, the outbreak and its effects could be more persistent. Consumer and business confidence could be set back for a longer period of time, causing economic growth to slow more persistently. This could include longer-term layoffs, for example. At this point, we simply do not know.”

Mr. Poloz noted that in addition to COVID-19, the start of 2020 included strikes by Ontario teachers, unusual weather and rail blockades by protesters aligned with hereditary chiefs in northwestern B.C. who oppose a pipeline through traditional lands.

“We can hope that all of these factors prove to be temporary, but it seems that we are headed for at least another quarter of very slow economic growth,” he said.

Mr. Poloz is scheduled to answer questions from reporters following the speech.

