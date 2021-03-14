 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Corporate head office job losses a ‘wake-up call’ for Calgary

Dan Healing
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Veteran oilman Jim Gray, 87, stands outside the YMCA named after his family, which will be closing, in Calgary, March 1, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

For the veteran Calgary oilman whose name adorns the downtown Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA, the recent closing of the facility due to falling membership is the “canary in the coal mine” for the Calgary economy.

“The Y has been my second home. It’s like I lost my closest friend,” said Jim Gray, 87, in an interview. He co-founded oil and gas pioneer Canadian Hunter Exploration in 1973 and remains a well-known business, philanthropy and healthy living advocate in Calgary.

“It’s kind of like the canary in the coal mine. It’s the wake-up call. There’s all kinds of things that are shutting down and aren’t going to start up (again) because we have to reposition our city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Between 2014 and 2019, Calgary saw the departure of nine head offices and 3,600 head office jobs, according to Statistics Canada. The number of head office jobs in Alberta fell by almost 5,500 positions while it rose by almost 2,800 positions in the rest of the country.

“(Head offices are) the rock in the pond, it ripples out,” said Rob Roach, deputy chief economist at ATB Financial.

An ATB analysis showed there were 9,500 fewer active businesses with at least one employee other than the owner in Alberta in January 2020 than there were in January 2015, a drop of 8.2 per cent, and the largest percentage drop was in oil and gas, down 24.8 per cent or more than 1,100 businesses.

According to TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the number of listed oil and gas issuers with Canadian headquarters fell to 132 at the end of 2020 from 286 at the end of 2015, with the biggest drop on the venture exchange, from 199 to 77.

For economy watchers in Calgary, 2015 marked the start of a long downturn as benchmark oil prices that averaged US$93.17 per barrel in 2014 dropped to US$48.66 in 2015 and stayed near there before slipping even further to US$39.16 amid pandemic lockdowns last year.

Energy company numbers continue to fall thanks to deals such as the takeover of Husky Energy Inc. by Cenovus Energy Inc., Whitecap Resources Ltd.’s deals to buy Calgary rivals TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. and NAL Resources Ltd. and the proposed merger of ARC Resources Ltd. and Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

“It is to a degree worrisome but not unexpected that head office employment decreased in Calgary in that 2014 to 2019 period,” said Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta and former CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Story continues below advertisement

He said head offices are important because they initiate big decisions, they tend to “root” the company in the community and supporting companies tend to cluster nearby.

Despite Calgary’s losses, it still has more head offices per capita than any other city in Canada, Legge pointed out.

The downturn has been felt most keenly in downtown Calgary, where real estate firm CBRE pegged the office vacancy rate at a record high 29.5 per cent at the end of 2020.

Some office lease rates have dropped by half since 2014, said Scott Hutcheson, executive chair of Aspen Properties, which owns and manages 11 buildings in downtown Calgary – including the iconic Calgary Tower. And sublet space can be had for even cheaper rates.

“I can tell you it’s not the bottom yet. We’re seeing lots of indecisiveness with tenants,” he said, adding Calgary’s recovery likely won’t start until after COVID-19 vaccines are readily available later this year.

Technology companies have been touted as an area of growth for Calgary but the founder of one of the city’s most successful tech firms, Benevity Inc., said it will take years to reach the size and scale needed for a healthy sector in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“Building out of the tech ecosystem is a long-term, multi-pronged strategy piece. The horizon on it is probably 10 years or more,” said executive chairman Bryan de Lottinville in an interview.

The company provides charitable donation management services for clients including Nike, Coca-Cola, Google, and Apple. It received an investment last year from British-based Hg Capital LLP that valued it at US$1.1 billion.

It has about 700 staff but, despite Calgary’s unemployment rate of more than 10 per cent, has 90 open positions because it can’t find people with the right skills, de Lottinville said.

Gray is part of a group urging city council to rethink the scope of its multi-billion-dollar project to extend the light rail transit system south and to the northeast.

The city should realize an economy built on 40 years of favourable commodity prices can’t be turned around overnight, he said.

“We had this wonderful 40 years with all the big buildings downtown being built, but on a very narrow base and that was energy, oil and natural gas,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re suffering. Calgary is in big trouble. And I think we’ll pull out of it but it’s going to take, I don’t know, 10, 15 years … it’s not going to be easy.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies