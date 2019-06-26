 Skip to main content

Report on Business Corus swings to profit as TV ad gains boost revenue

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Corus swings to profit as TV ad gains boost revenue

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Corus Entertainment Inc. had a $66.4-million net profit attributable to shareholders in its latest quarter, as an increase in television advertising helped to boost revenue.

The owner of the Global television network, specialty TV channels and radio stations said the profit amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The profit compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $935.9-million or $4.49 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when the company took a $1.01-billion one-time charge.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Corus said it earned $66.1-million or 31 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $78.1-million or 37 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $458.4-million, up from $441.4-million. Television revenue grew to $421.5-million, up from $403-million a year ago. Radio revenue fell to $36.9-million from $38.4-million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents per share and revenue of $452.4-million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

In May, Calgary-based Shaw Communications announced it was selling its 38 per cent stake in Corus for $548-million through a secondary offering. None of the proceeds from the sale went to Corus.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter