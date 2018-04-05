Corus stock soars as profit beats expectations

Corus Entertainment Inc. beat profit expectations last quarter, as subscriber and other revenue sources offset continuing declines in TV advertising, but its executives warned that ad revenues will continue to be difficult to predict.

Both chief executive officer Doug Murphy and chief financial officer John Gossling referenced the “limited visibility” of future advertising revenues on a conference call with analysts Thursday morning – noting that the 3-per-cent year-over-year dip in most recent quarter was particularly bogged down by the Olympic Winter Games, which was broadcast by CBC.

The radio-and-television network, whose suite of properties includes YTV, HGTV Canada and Global Television, is trying to offset this uncertainty with more focused ad buys, targeting demographics such as foodies and empty-nesters. “That is really resonating with our advertisers, and we’re seeing steady growth,” Mr. Murphy said.

Corus announced a profit attributable to shareholders last quarter of $40-million, or 19 cents a share, versus $24.9-million or 12 cents a share for the same quarter last year. Analysts’ consensus expectation was 11 cents a share.

After a dismal first-quarter 2018, investors rallied behind the second-quarter results, sending Corus’s share price up more than 22 per cent to $7.33 after markets opened Thursday.​

Television ad revenue for the latest quarter, which ended in February, did not fall as far as the first, during which it saw a 4-per-cent year-over-year decline. Corus shares have fallen nearly 50 per cent year-to-date, in large part due to the disappointing first quarter, where its advertising declines began heralding questions about the future of traditional television.

“The results were much more stable than the market feared based on the steep downswing in the stock price in the run up to the quarter,” wrote Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige in a research note.

The company maintained its annual dividend at $1.14 a share, and executives told analysts that they intended to continue paying a dividend through Corus’s next fiscal year.

Subscription revenue rose 1 per cent this past quarter, while merchandising, distribution and other revenue shot up by 28 per cent. RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds cautioned that this segment’s revenues can be “lumpy” quarter-to-quarter.

Corus executives said that it expected merchandising revenues would be lower in the second half of its fiscal year based on the release schedule for its Nelvana children’s shows. But Mr. Murphy did praise “nice growth” in the division, thanks to high margins from licensing and merchandising partnerships, such as with Entertainment One’s Peppa Pig franchise.

“We’re leveraging the scale of our company in Canada, our ability to schedule strategically with content, and our relationships with retail to both set the table with our brands, but also work with partner brands, and we’re seeing nice growth in that business,” Mr. Murphy said.

Corus had a strong quarter in radio, where it saw 2.9-per-cent revenue growth, which Mr. Murphy said was thanks in part to “the scale benefits of local.” Sales teams, he said, were having a “great time” selling television and radio advertising together in large markets.

He also highlighted “revenue synergies” the company achieved by bringing together Global TV and radio programming in various markets. The reshaping of Global News has changed the news landscape in Canada. In mid-February, Corus cut nearly 80 jobs from its Global News division, largely in television production, saying it would open 50 new positions to focus on online news. Executives did not discuss the cuts on the analyst call.