The economic efficiencies that Rogers Communications Inc. claims would result from its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. are speculative, “grossly exaggerated” and based on unrealistic assumptions and flawed methodologies, Canada’s competition watchdog says.

Under Canadian competition law, companies can argue that the cost savings a contested merger would create by allowing them to combine resources and reduce headcount would be greater than the harm to consumers from lessened competition.

Rogers has argued that the Competition Bureau failed to weigh the effects of the deal on competition – which the telecom says would be “minimal to none” – against the economic efficiencies that the deal would create.

The Competition Bureau is attempting to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies, arguing that the deal would result in higher prices, poorer service and fewer choices for consumers, particularly for mobile phone services.

In documents filed with the Competition Tribunal, the watchdog argues that the deal “will result in a transfer of wealth from low- and moderate-income groups in society to the Respondents, whose shareholders include ultra-rich members of the family ownership groups of these companies.”

“Increased profits will also be paid to non-Canadian investors. These effects are socially adverse and otherwise must be given weight against any efficiencies that may arise,” the filing, made public on Friday, reads.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.