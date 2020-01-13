 Skip to main content

Cott signs deal to acquire Primo Water, plans rebranding under Primo name

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Cott Corp. CEO Jerry Fowden smiles during the company's AGM in Toronto on May 4, 2010. Cott Corp. has signed a deal to buy Primo Water Corp. as part of its plan to focus its business on water.

FRANK GUNN/The Canadian Press

Cott Corp. has signed a deal to buy Primo Water Corp. as part of a plan to focus its business on water that will also see it rebrand itself under the Primo name.

Cott chief executive Tom Harrington says rebranding at Primo Water Corp. will reflect the company’s position in the water market.

Under the agreement, Cott will pay US$14.00 per share in a combination of cash and Cott shares.

The deal values Primo, a provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, at about US$775-million.

The acquisition follows an announcement by Cott earlier this month that it was evaluating strategic alternatives for its coffee and tea business as part of a plan to focus on water.

The Primo deal is expected to close in March.

