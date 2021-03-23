 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cottage, vacation home prices forecast to keep rallying in 2021

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cottage stands on a lake in Muskoka, the heart of cottage country in Ontario.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

The prices of cottages and vacation homes in Ontario and Atlantic Canada will rise sharply this year before inflated values push more buyers out of the market, according to a new forecast from Royal LePage.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, popular summer vacation areas such as Ontario’s Muskoka region, the Kawartha Lakes and Prince Edward County have all seen home prices jump more than 30 per cent as homebuyers sought room for home offices and outdoor entertainment.

Demand for cottages continued strong in January and February, normally the slowest period for cabin and vacation home sales. At some of the popular lakes, buyers are only getting a half-hour to look at a property – a short period of time for those driving for hours to get to cottage country.

Story continues below advertisement

“Normally, you would have half a day if you wanted,” said Phil Soper, president of Royal LePage. “In a normal cottage country market, you don’t see people traipsing out to view frozen cottages.”

Across Ontario’s cottage country and other popular summertime areas, the aggregate home price is expected to climb 17 per cent to $547,207 in 2021, according to Royal’s forecast, just slightly lower than the first year of the pandemic when the aggregate house price rose 19 per cent over 2019.

Mr. Soper said a double-digit percentage increase is considered “aggressive price appreciation.” “This is far from normal,” he said, adding that he sees prices “moderating” in the latter half of the year owing in part to growing unaffordability.

In vacation and semi-rural areas in Atlantic Canada, the aggregate home price is expected to rise 17 per cent to $226,961. That is higher than the previous year, where the price rose 12 per cent over 2019.

In Quebec, the price is predicted to rise by 15 per cent to $291,993; in British Columbia by 13 per cent to $781,918; in Alberta, by 6 per cent to $942,881, and in the Prairies by 9 per cent to $260,862.

Royal LePage said the aggregate home price is based on a weighted model using median prices. It did not provide comparable prices for real estate across the entire province, including the cities.

With rapid price increases across all Ontario property, some realtors and economists are starting to say parts of the province are in a real estate bubble.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Soper disagreed with the term “asset bubble” as it implies a massive price correction eventually. Rather, Mr. Soper said the steep price increase over the winter is unsustainable in that the value of real estate is far outpacing wages. “You know that can’t last because the gap between people’s ability to pay and home prices is growing,” he said.

The Canadian Real Estate Association recently increased its sales and home price forecast after January and February’s high numbers. It is now predicting home sales to reach 702,000 units this year, up 27 per cent from last year, while the average selling price is set to hit $665,000, up 17 per cent from last year.

“The soonest I see any kind of market correction would be in 2022,” Mr. Soper said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies