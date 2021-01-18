Couche-Tard executives outline a vision that extends beyond convenience stores

For 40 years, shoppers and investors have thought about Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. as a convenience store chain that sells soda and cigarettes. Now, they’re waking to the realization that it wants to be much more than that.
Couche-Tard executives, forced to the defensive over the company’s aborted US$20-billion takeover play for French grocer Carrefour SA, outlined their rationale for the deal on a conference call Monday morning. But they also articulated a vision for the company that extends beyond what even its closest followers had previously imagined.
Couche-Tard leaders said that although owning a supermarket chain is outside the company’s core competency in running convenience stores, combining the two businesses would have yielded significant opportunities and positive returns for shareholders. And they said they’re exploring other deals in so-called “adjacent retail spaces” to the corner store sector, including potentially quick service restaurant and dollar stores.
“First and foremost, I think we’re a retailer. That fact gets lost a little bit,” said Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch. “As we see the retail landscape changing, channels continue to blur at an even faster pace … We consider it important to look at related growth platforms and how we can add to our core capabilities.”
That management of the Laval, Que.-based company held a conference call to answer questions speaks to the extent of investor confusion that was hanging over Couche-Tard’s pursuit of Carrefour. But the new details given about its strategic direction underscores that Couche-Tard’s field of vision is much broader than previously believed and that this company will likely not be the same one in the years to come.
Shares of Couche-Tard, best known for its Circle K chain of convenience stores, gained 1 per cent to $38.38 in Monday afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Couche-Tard shocked stakeholders and observers last Tuesday when the company confirmed a media report it was in early stage discussions on a deal to take over Carrefour. By Friday the deal was dead, the victim of a French government that was blindsided and subsequently nixed the idea on the grounds that it would harm the country’s food supply security.
“What we had unfortunately was a leak that allowed this overnight to show up in the papers. And it caught all key stakeholders by surprise and put them quite honestly on the defensive,” Mr. Hannasch said in an interview after the morning call. “[It] really cut off the opportunity for us to engage and share our plans for easing concerns and demonstrating that we believe the two combined companies were actually good for Carrefour and good for France.”
French political leaders “were a bit frustrated that we didn’t contact them in advance,” Couche-Tard founder and chairman Alain Bouchard said in the interview. He said normally Couche-Tard would engage political stakeholders after a letter of intent is signed between the companies, which hadn’t yet occurred in this case.
Couche-Tard had planned to meet with the French government a few days after that initial agreement was reached. In the end, Mr. Bouchard flew to Paris Thursday in an unexpected effort to try to salvage the friendly deal.
The chairman went to the headquarters of the French Ministry of Finance and Economy, which extends over the Seine River in the city’s 12th arrondissement, and tried to make a case to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that included a commitment to preserve jobs and satisfy food supply concerns. To no avail. The whole exercise was over in about 20 minutes, Mr. Bouchard said.
“It was a cordial discussion but very firm on his part,” Mr. Bouchard said. “We didn’t think and Carrefour didn’t think [food security] could be at risk. I mean they’re a retailer. We’re buying food from the locals. But it was the way [the minister] thought. And probably concerned with the reaction of the farmers and the fisherman and others.”
Quebec political leaders, including economy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, also spoke to their counterparts in France to try to provide reassurance that Couche-Tard could be a good owner for Carrefour. In a call with reporters Friday, Mr. Fitzgibbon insisted on the ties between the two economies and noted France’s Airbus SA has taken over Bombardier’s former C Series business while France’s Alstom will soon finalize a takeover of Bombardier’s train unit.
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have heightened France’s watch over its retailers, said Couche-Tard finance chief Claude Tessier. Following the sight of bare store shelves and global shortages of staples like baby formula last year,
“the government was probably expecting to be in the loop a bit sooner,” he said.
Couche-Tard respects France’s decision and would welcome the opportunity to re-engage the government in talks to demonstrate that a tie-up with Carrefour could be good for France and for consumers, Mr. Hannasch said. “We’ll see what happens but for now [the file is] definitively closed.”
Instead, the two companies said they will begin exploratory discussions on how they can collaborate on operations. That includes partnering on private label development and evaluating ways to improve product distribution in markets where they overlap.
The denouement marks the second major takeover attempt by Couche-Tard that has petered out in less than a year. Last April the company suspended efforts to acquire Caltex Australia Ltd., now known as Ampol Ltd., saying the target’s business prospects had become clouded by the pandemic. Couche-Tard hasn’t made a major acquisition since buying Texas-based CST Brands Inc. for US$4.4-billion in 2017.
Mr. Bouchard has turned Couche-Tard into one of the industry’s leading consolidators and the company has continued to expand its store count and revenue dramatically, doubling in size several times through acquisitions in the United States and Europe. In 2019, he set a goal to double net earnings again over five years. To get there, Couche-Tard has to grow sales of existing stores while making further acquisitions, Mr. Hannasch has said.
It’s in that context that Couche-Tard executives began analyzing broader retail industry for takeover and partnership opportunities and looking at related sectors like supermarkets, dollar stores and quick service restaurants, Mr. Hannasch said. He said the company has narrowed that analysis to two specific retail types into which Couche-Tard could expand, including grocery. He declined to name the other.
“Food is the common theme there across everything that we’ve looked at,” the CEO said, adding that the company has no plans to stop selling gasoline. “We’re a small box retailer today, primarily. But that doesn’t mean we’re headed down a path of getting into hard goods.”
