Electric automobiles manufactured by BMG, left, and Tesla sit at an electric vehicle charging station at a Circle K gas station near Oslo. Circle K owner Couche-Tard is using the Nordic country as a testing ground for how to respond to the electric-vehicle boom.Kyrre Lien/Bloomberg

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD) says it has activated its first electric vehicle (EV) fast charger today at its Circle K site in Rock Hill, South Carolina – the beginning of a deployment to bring EV charging units to 200 of its stores across North America in the next two years.

The convenience store giant introduced its EV charging stations four years ago in Norway, “the world’s most mature EV market,” it said. In 2020, the company announced it will add charging stations at locations on the west coast of the U.S. and Canada, and its home province of Quebec. In the same year, Couche-Tard said it wants to eventually expand into the home charging market in North America as well, mirroring their progress in Norway.

Currently, the Couche-Tard has more than 1,000 chargers in more than 230 Circle K locations in Scandinavia. Now, it is looking at locations in the U.S. and Canada with “strong EV adoption rates and electric delivery infrastructure … whether in-town or on the highway.” The Laval-based company has over 9,000 stores across North America.

Couche-Tard says one of its first Canadian EV charging units will be operational in June or July in Montreal, and plans others for the west coast.

Snorre Skeie, Couche-Tard’s director of eMobility-North America, said in a news release that EVs represent 90 per cent of new cars sold in Norway, adding, “while development in North America is in relatively early stages by comparison, EV acceptance is growing here as manufacturers introduce innovative offerings.”

This announcement is in line with both Canada’s auto sector and governments hastening the shift to an electric future. The federal government, along with Ontario’s provincial government, recently announced their multimillion-dollar support to automotive manufacturer Stellantis N.V. in refitting its EV plants in Windsor and Brampton, Ont., for $3.6 billion.

In March, the federal and provincial governments also earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars to Stellantis and LG Energy Solution in building its first Canadian battery lab in Windsor for $5-billion, one of the largest investments in the country’s auto sector history.

The federal government has been underscoring its commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions and to encourage a shift in Canadian drivers for some time now. “Transportation accounts for approximately 25% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), of which almost half comes from passenger cars and light trucks,” according to the Canadian government’s website.

However, a deterrent for many Canadians to go electric – beside cost – is the availability of charging stations. Studies have previously shown that some EV drivers even switch back to owning gas-powered cars mainly because of the inconvenience in available charging units.

Canada currently has 7586 public charging stations, and about 16,000 total chargers, according to data from Natural Resources Canada. Most of those are Level 2 chargers.

Couche-Tard said it will “continue to partner with other participants in the emerging e-mobility economy” but provided no further details.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.